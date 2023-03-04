BPS, police proceeding without community input

The article “Schools consider new ties to police: Would formalize relationship, clarify when to call officers” (Metro, Feb. 17) confirmed that the Boston Public Schools and the Boston Police Department are moving forward in secret to formalize an agreement that would connect police officers to students, teachers, and schools. This lack of transparency and lack of community engagement is both egregious and inequitable, effectively shutting 46,000 students, their parents, their teachers, and the advocacy community out of a process that carries significant ramifications for the city’s students.

This approach directly contradicts a recent safety report commissioned by BPS from the Council of the Great City Schools, which recommended that the district involve “input from community stakeholders” before formalizing any relationship with the BPD. Rather than engage in an inclusive process that centers and validates the viewpoints of those who are directly affected, BPS officials have chosen to proceed outside of public awareness and scrutiny. We call on Mayor Michelle Wu and BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper to immediately halt this process; convene focus groups, including students, parents, teachers, and advocates; and honor those voices in the policy decisions that are ultimately made.