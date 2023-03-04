Lawrence schools should do more to close reading gaps

I taught middle school in Lawrence for 14 years, and I think it’s important to take Kimberly Barry’s recent letter a step further by pointing out how MCAS testing works against the students and teachers in that city (“Twelve years of state control have failed to boost students in Lawrence,” Feb. 16).

The state takeover’s approach mainly involves improved math instruction because that’s where the quickest gains are made. Numbers, in each culture, are universal and friendlier to work with.

Reading at a level that meets state standards is the enormous mountain students in Lawrence are asked to climb and is the reason why the English language arts numbers stay low. For many, English is not their first language, and most of them read at least one year below their grade level.