Lawrence schools should do more to close reading gaps

I taught middle school in Lawrence for 14 years, and I think it’s important to take Kimberly Barry’s recent letter a step further by pointing out how MCAS testing works against the students and teachers in that city (“Twelve years of state control have failed to boost students in Lawrence,” Feb. 16).
The state takeover’s approach mainly involves improved math instruction because that’s where the quickest gains are made. Numbers, in each culture, are universal and friendlier to work with.
Reading at a level that meets state standards is the enormous mountain students in Lawrence are asked to climb and is the reason why the English language arts numbers stay low. For many, English is not their first language, and most of them read at least one year below their grade level.
MCAS tests are designed to challenge students. If you can’t understand the test’s passages, you can’t write and answer questions about them.
Lawrence needs to implement small-group reading instruction, where students read books that are at their reading level, and make it part of the longer school day the district has adopted. Even without testing, reading helps students become better participants in school and life.
Ben Klemer
Jacksonville, Fla.
The writer is a reading interventionist in the Duval County Public Schools in Florida.