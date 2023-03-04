All in the family: St. Sebastian’s Trevor Mullin joins his older sister, Maddie, as the first set of siblings in Massachusetts basketball history in the 2,000-point club

After five years of hard work, the sharpshooting 6-foot combo guard became the 79th boys’ or girls’ basketball player to reach the 2,000-point milestone after scoring 12 points in a 63-48 victory over Williston Northampton in Saturday’s NEPSAC Class A semifinals. It gave him 2.001 points for his career and enabled him to join his sister as the first pair of siblings to crack 2,000 points in Masschusetts basketball history. Their sister, Kate Mullin, is also a standout diver at Duke.

His older sister, Maddie Mullin, was just wrapping her career as the all-time leading scorer at Beaver Country Day with 2,142 points when Mullin first got his shot at St. Sebastian’s as an eighth grader.

When he was just beginning his high school career, Trevor Mullin didn’t have to look far for an example of excellence.

“I didn’t really think [2,000 points] was a possibility, but when I saw my sister do it after all the hours she put in, I knew it was possible,” said Mullin, who is committed to Yale.

“I just copied whatever she did and we both worked our butts off, so it’s a great accomplishment for both of us.”

Now a senior at Brown, Maddie ranks 40th all-time on the Massachusetts boys’ and girls’ basketball scoring list. She was on her way home from a 63-53 loss at Yale when she heard about Trevor’s milestone.

“I didn’t know until today that we were the first [siblings to reach 2,000],” said Mullin, a 5-foot-9 guard from Wellesley. “We both spent so many hours in the gym together and had so many battles in the driveway that it feels awesome to see it pay off. I wouldn’t want to share this accomplishment with anyone else.”

Mullin made it to varsity halfway through his eighth grade year, and only played in 11 games during his sophomore season due to the pandemic. Now he’s led the Arrows (26-1) to Sunday’s NEPSAC Class A Final (2 p.m. at Western New England College against Milton Academy) with help from freshman sensation A.J. Dybantsa and his talented teammates.

“These boys have done a lot to get to the level they’re at,” said Sam Doner, St. Sebastian’s co-head coach who has coached both Trevor and Maddie at the AAU level.

“We’ve been thinking a lot about trying to make this milestone. We understand it’s in the family, so mentally it was a little hard for him to get over this hump. The last two games showed exactly who Trevor Mullin is and what he can do make plays for others.”

On Wednesday, Mullin scored 15 points in a 72-52 win over St. Paul’s, and he came into Saturday’s game needing just 11 points to reach 2,000 points. The senior struggled with his shot, but made key plays to set up his teammates during an 12-0 run that put the game away with about five minutes remaining.

With time winding down, Mullin opted to score an uncontested lay-up at the buzzer for multiple reasons: Removing the distraction of the milestone from Sunday’s final, and being able to celebrate in front of friends and family.

“Basically, it wasn’t my best game, I was stressing to get to [2,000],” said Mullin. “I’ve been playing here for five years and I wanted to get it done on my home court.”

2,000-point club

Following are the Massachusetts players who have scored 2,000 or more points during their high school careers.

Name . . .School . . . Year . . . Points

1. Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir, New Leadership; 2004-09; 3,070

2. Rebecca Lobo, Southwick; 1987-91; 2,710

3. Jermaine Watson, L-S/Tabor/Thayer; 1997-01; 2,665

4. Kristin Feldman, The Learning Center; 1993-00; 2,659

5. Kelsey O’Keefe, Quaboag; 2000-06; 2,650

6. Bryan Edwards, Cohasset; 1983-88; 2,563

7. Sarah Behn, Foxboro; 1985-90; 2,562

8. Wayne Turner, Beaver Country Day; 1991-95; 2,542

9. Ronnie Perry, Catholic Memorial; 1972-76; 2,481

10. Sean Connolly, Bishop Fenwick; 1995-98; 2,473

11. Mike Bradley, Worcester Burncoat;1992-97; 2,444

12. Keri Flynn, Rockland;1996-00; 2,405

13. Ayla Brown, Nobles ; 2000-06; 2,358

14. Katie Kerr, Marian; 1992-96; 2,352

15. Adam Harrington, Pioneer Valley; 1994-98; 2,347

16. Robin Christian, Jamaica Plain; 1981-85; 2,332

17. Jaeden Greenleaf, Cape Cod Academy, 2018-22; 2,329

18. Kendall Currence, Falmouth Academy; 2014-18, 2,310

19. Marvin Safford, Holy Name (Worcester);1969-73; 2,289

20. Jake Jason, Old Colony; 2016-2019; 2,273

21. Ron Teixeira, Catholic Memorial 1962-65; 2,250

22T. Matt Palazzi, St. John’s (S);1980-84; 2,239

22T. Bri Frongillo, Hopedale; 2019-22; 2,239

24. AJ Reeves, Swampscott/Brimmer & May, 2013-18; 2,238

25. Emmanuel Bangandozou, Bancroft; 2013-17; 2,236

26. Lekia Cowen, Hopedale; 2005-08; 2,219

27. Nicole Boudreau, Andover, 2008-12, 2,200

28T. Jessalyn Deveny, Westford Academy;1997-01; 2,195

28T. Luke Dagley, South Shore Christian; (2013-17) 2,195

30. Carla Berube, Oxford;1989-93; 2,190

31 Scoonie Penn, Salem;1991-95; 2,189

32. Azar Swain, Rivers; 2013-17, 2,185

33. Jillian Danker, Minnechaug; 1994-98; 2,179

34. Casey Arena, Bishop Fenwick; 1988-92; 2,166

35. Nicole Wolff, Milton Academy/Walpole; 1999-02; 2,164

36. Shaquana McDonough, Learning Center; 2006-09; 2,163

37. Jon Garrity, Duxbury; 1968-72; 2,156

38. Gerry Corcoran, Norwell; 1999-03; 2,155

39. Katie Benzan, Nobles, 2011-16; 2,153

40. Maddie Mullin, Beaver Country Day, 2014-18; 2,142

41. Brianne Stepherson, Masconomet;1992-98; 2,139

42. Naomi Graves, Hampshire Regional; 1975-78; 2,137

43. Lynne-Ann Kokoski, Smith Academy;2000-04; 2,124

44T. Michelle Edwards, Cathedral;1980-84; 2,121

44T Gwendolyn Carpener, Mt. Everett, 2013-19; 2,121

46. Kevin Miranda, Avon; 2004-07; 2,116

47. Fiona Mannion, Latin Academy; 2014-20, 2,109

48T. Colleen Hession, Williston Northampton; 1996-02; 2,096

48T. Lenworth Williamson, Pingree; 2006-09; 2,096

50. Jen Moussette, Hampshire; 2001-05; 2,094

51. Chris Vetrano, Andover; 2001-04; 2,090

52. Anthony Taylor, North Cambridge;1990-94; 2,089

53. Duane Anderson, Worcester Vocational;1987-90; 2,086

54. Tajanay Viega-Lee, Fenway, 2009-2013; 2,082

55. Jimmy Sullivan, Dom Savio;1974-78; 2,081

56T. Chris Herren, Durfee; 1990-94; 2,083

56T. Ghared Boyce, Everett, 2013-18; 2,073

58. Glenn Gariepy, Bellingham; 1963-66; 2,070

59. Jes Hambley, South Hadley; 1995-99; 2,069

60. Menel Lamadzema, Mystic Valley, 2013-18; 2,067

61. Heman Honore, St. Clement; 2003-2006; 2,066

62. Samantha Herrick, Lenox; 1988-92; 2,055

63. Justin Bennett, Learning Center; 1993-98; 2,047

64. Paul Moran, Swampscott; 1982-85; 2,043

65. Shaleyse Smallwood, O’Bryant; 2001-04; 2,037

66. Deric McCottrell, St. Sebastian’s; 2,035

67. Steve Zieja, Hopkins Academy; 1995-99; 2,033

68. Tom Donahue, St. Mary’s (Brookline); 1971-75; 2,031

69. Saleek Marshall, Avon, 2006-2012, 2,027

70. Necole Evans, Springfield Central, 2002-06, 2,025

71 Caitlin Fisher, Beaver CD; 1996-00; 2,024

72. Keri Downs, Everett; 1995-99; 2,019

73. Anna Kelly, Lexington; 2012-2016; 2,015

74. Shante Dezrick, Avon; 2005-2010; 2,013

75. Karen Walsh, Old Colony; 1992-96; 2,009

76. Thad Broughton, St. Mary’s; 1998-02; 2,005

77. Bruce Seals, Natick/Ashland; 1994-98; 2,001

77. Trevor Mullin, St. Sebastian’s; 2018-23; 2,001

79. King Gaskins, Catholic Memorial, 1969-72; 2,000



