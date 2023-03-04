All in the family: St. Sebastian’s Trevor Mullin joins his older sister, Maddie, as the first set of siblings in Massachusetts basketball history in the 2,000-point club

When he was just beginning his high school career, Trevor Mullin didn’t have to look far for an example of excellence.
His older sister, Maddie Mullin, was just wrapping her career as the all-time leading scorer at Beaver Country Day with 2,142 points when Mullin first got his shot at St. Sebastian’s as an eighth grader.
After five years of hard work, the sharpshooting 6-foot combo guard became the 79th boys’ or girls’ basketball player to reach the 2,000-point milestone after scoring 12 points in a 63-48 victory over Williston Northampton in Saturday’s NEPSAC Class A semifinals. It gave him 2.001 points for his career and enabled him to join his sister as the first pair of siblings to crack 2,000 points in Masschusetts basketball history. Their sister, Kate Mullin, is also a standout diver at Duke.
“I didn’t really think [2,000 points] was a possibility, but when I saw my sister do it after all the hours she put in, I knew it was possible,” said Mullin, who is committed to Yale.
“I just copied whatever she did and we both worked our butts off, so it’s a great accomplishment for both of us.”
Now a senior at Brown, Maddie ranks 40th all-time on the Massachusetts boys’ and girls’ basketball scoring list. She was on her way home from a 63-53 loss at Yale when she heard about Trevor’s milestone.
“I didn’t know until today that we were the first [siblings to reach 2,000],” said Mullin, a 5-foot-9 guard from Wellesley. “We both spent so many hours in the gym together and had so many battles in the driveway that it feels awesome to see it pay off. I wouldn’t want to share this accomplishment with anyone else.”
Mullin made it to varsity halfway through his eighth grade year, and only played in 11 games during his sophomore season due to the pandemic. Now he’s led the Arrows (26-1) to Sunday’s NEPSAC Class A Final (2 p.m. at Western New England College against Milton Academy) with help from freshman sensation A.J. Dybantsa and his talented teammates.
“These boys have done a lot to get to the level they’re at,” said Sam Doner, St. Sebastian’s co-head coach who has coached both Trevor and Maddie at the AAU level.
“We’ve been thinking a lot about trying to make this milestone. We understand it’s in the family, so mentally it was a little hard for him to get over this hump. The last two games showed exactly who Trevor Mullin is and what he can do make plays for others.”
On Wednesday, Mullin scored 15 points in a 72-52 win over St. Paul’s, and he came into Saturday’s game needing just 11 points to reach 2,000 points. The senior struggled with his shot, but made key plays to set up his teammates during an 12-0 run that put the game away with about five minutes remaining.
With time winding down, Mullin opted to score an uncontested lay-up at the buzzer for multiple reasons: Removing the distraction of the milestone from Sunday’s final, and being able to celebrate in front of friends and family.
“Basically, it wasn’t my best game, I was stressing to get to [2,000],” said Mullin. “I’ve been playing here for five years and I wanted to get it done on my home court.”
2,000-point club
Following are the Massachusetts players who have scored 2,000 or more points during their high school careers.
Name . . .School . . . Year . . . Points
1. Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir, New Leadership; 2004-09; 3,070
2. Rebecca Lobo, Southwick; 1987-91; 2,710
3. Jermaine Watson, L-S/Tabor/Thayer; 1997-01; 2,665
4. Kristin Feldman, The Learning Center; 1993-00; 2,659
5. Kelsey O’Keefe, Quaboag; 2000-06; 2,650
6. Bryan Edwards, Cohasset; 1983-88; 2,563
7. Sarah Behn, Foxboro; 1985-90; 2,562
8. Wayne Turner, Beaver Country Day; 1991-95; 2,542
9. Ronnie Perry, Catholic Memorial; 1972-76; 2,481
10. Sean Connolly, Bishop Fenwick; 1995-98; 2,473
11. Mike Bradley, Worcester Burncoat;1992-97; 2,444
12. Keri Flynn, Rockland;1996-00; 2,405
13. Ayla Brown, Nobles ; 2000-06; 2,358
14. Katie Kerr, Marian; 1992-96; 2,352
15. Adam Harrington, Pioneer Valley; 1994-98; 2,347
16. Robin Christian, Jamaica Plain; 1981-85; 2,332
17. Jaeden Greenleaf, Cape Cod Academy, 2018-22; 2,329
18. Kendall Currence, Falmouth Academy; 2014-18, 2,310
19. Marvin Safford, Holy Name (Worcester);1969-73; 2,289
20. Jake Jason, Old Colony; 2016-2019; 2,273
21. Ron Teixeira, Catholic Memorial 1962-65; 2,250
22T. Matt Palazzi, St. John’s (S);1980-84; 2,239
22T. Bri Frongillo, Hopedale; 2019-22; 2,239
24. AJ Reeves, Swampscott/Brimmer & May, 2013-18; 2,238
25. Emmanuel Bangandozou, Bancroft; 2013-17; 2,236
26. Lekia Cowen, Hopedale; 2005-08; 2,219
27. Nicole Boudreau, Andover, 2008-12, 2,200
28T. Jessalyn Deveny, Westford Academy;1997-01; 2,195
28T. Luke Dagley, South Shore Christian; (2013-17) 2,195
30. Carla Berube, Oxford;1989-93; 2,190
31 Scoonie Penn, Salem;1991-95; 2,189
32. Azar Swain, Rivers; 2013-17, 2,185
33. Jillian Danker, Minnechaug; 1994-98; 2,179
Advertisement
34. Casey Arena, Bishop Fenwick; 1988-92; 2,166
35. Nicole Wolff, Milton Academy/Walpole; 1999-02; 2,164
36. Shaquana McDonough, Learning Center; 2006-09; 2,163
37. Jon Garrity, Duxbury; 1968-72; 2,156
38. Gerry Corcoran, Norwell; 1999-03; 2,155
39. Katie Benzan, Nobles, 2011-16; 2,153
40. Maddie Mullin, Beaver Country Day, 2014-18; 2,142
41. Brianne Stepherson, Masconomet;1992-98; 2,139
42. Naomi Graves, Hampshire Regional; 1975-78; 2,137
43. Lynne-Ann Kokoski, Smith Academy;2000-04; 2,124
44T. Michelle Edwards, Cathedral;1980-84; 2,121
44T Gwendolyn Carpener, Mt. Everett, 2013-19; 2,121
46. Kevin Miranda, Avon; 2004-07; 2,116
47. Fiona Mannion, Latin Academy; 2014-20, 2,109
48T. Colleen Hession, Williston Northampton; 1996-02; 2,096
48T. Lenworth Williamson, Pingree; 2006-09; 2,096
50. Jen Moussette, Hampshire; 2001-05; 2,094
51. Chris Vetrano, Andover; 2001-04; 2,090
52. Anthony Taylor, North Cambridge;1990-94; 2,089
53. Duane Anderson, Worcester Vocational;1987-90; 2,086
54. Tajanay Viega-Lee, Fenway, 2009-2013; 2,082
55. Jimmy Sullivan, Dom Savio;1974-78; 2,081
56T. Chris Herren, Durfee; 1990-94; 2,083
56T. Ghared Boyce, Everett, 2013-18; 2,073
58. Glenn Gariepy, Bellingham; 1963-66; 2,070
59. Jes Hambley, South Hadley; 1995-99; 2,069
60. Menel Lamadzema, Mystic Valley, 2013-18; 2,067
61. Heman Honore, St. Clement; 2003-2006; 2,066
62. Samantha Herrick, Lenox; 1988-92; 2,055
63. Justin Bennett, Learning Center; 1993-98; 2,047
64. Paul Moran, Swampscott; 1982-85; 2,043
65. Shaleyse Smallwood, O’Bryant; 2001-04; 2,037
66. Deric McCottrell, St. Sebastian’s; 2,035
67. Steve Zieja, Hopkins Academy; 1995-99; 2,033
68. Tom Donahue, St. Mary’s (Brookline); 1971-75; 2,031
69. Saleek Marshall, Avon, 2006-2012, 2,027
70. Necole Evans, Springfield Central, 2002-06, 2,025
71 Caitlin Fisher, Beaver CD; 1996-00; 2,024
72. Keri Downs, Everett; 1995-99; 2,019
73. Anna Kelly, Lexington; 2012-2016; 2,015
74. Shante Dezrick, Avon; 2005-2010; 2,013
75. Karen Walsh, Old Colony; 1992-96; 2,009
76. Thad Broughton, St. Mary’s; 1998-02; 2,005
77. Bruce Seals, Natick/Ashland; 1994-98; 2,001
77. Trevor Mullin, St. Sebastian’s; 2018-23; 2,001
79. King Gaskins, Catholic Memorial, 1969-72; 2,000