Bella Misiura sticks her landing, Masconomet girls’ gymnastics vaults to fourth straight state title

After an inspiring 9.7 vault for Masco senior Greta Mowers, Misiura was able to stick the landing, with a 9.825 mark, that essentially clinched the state title.

No pressure on the junior.

NORTHBOROUGH — All Bella Misiura needed was to land the final vault for Masconomet Regional to win its fourth straight MIAA girls’ gymnastics championship.

“I was very nervous,” acknowledged Misiura, who recently committed to University of Illinois. “But I knew that I needed to hit it in order to win it and I had to go really big in order to secure the win.”

Thanks to a big score on the vault, posting a combined score of 38.125, Masconomet topped Danvers by 0.045 — 148.6-148.15, at Algonquin Regional.

“Every hundredth of a point counts,” Misiura said.

Masco’s total on the vault surpassed top-seeded Central Catholic (38.1) which included a near-perfect score by senior Cami Rueda (9.9) with her Yurchenko 1.5. Central (147.350) was third.

Mowers saved her best score on the vault for last.

“That was the best vault of Greta’s life,” Masconomet coach Alicia Gomes Miffit said. “It was perfect, literally couldn’t have gone any better.”

“It was already sad because I’m a senior, so this is the last meet,” Mowers said. “That’s the best score I’ve gotten throughout the last four years.”

But despite the enormous pressure of the state title being on the line, Misiura was able to push those nerves aside.

“I know I can hit it,” Misiura said. “It’s just about how perfect it can be.”

Central Catholic led through the first two rotations, but dropped out of top spot after a tough beam that saw the Raiders finish fifth (35.55).

Entering the final rotation, Danvers stood at 111.375, with Masco at 110.475 before the Chieftains vaulted ahead to a state title.

“We didn’t expect it,” Miffit said. “This one came as a surprise.”

Danver’s Kaylee Wescott soared on the bars at the state meet. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe/Carlin Stiehl