Bishop Stang’s Jacob Cookinham, Lowell’s Ronnie Jones prevail in shot put at New England Championships

But Cookinham chose to embrace the event this year, and dropped a monster 67-foot, 3-inch throw to earn the New England shot put crown Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center.

Cookinham, the best shot put thrower in the nation and the consensus favorite to win the event at next week’s New Balance Nationals, had skipped the regional competition in previous years to focus strictly on upcoming national meets.

Saturday was the first time Bishop Stang senior Jacob Cookinham’s competed in the New England Championships, but not for the same reason as most of the meet’s other new competitors.

“It’s my senior year, and I want to leave a legacy for the high school, and other athletes coming after me,” Cookinham said. “So I thought, ‘You know what? This is a great meet to come and compete in, and I can be New England champion.’”

Though Saturday’s first-place result was never in much doubt for Cookinham, the Kansas University signee will have stronger competition at the national meet next week. Still, his personal-best throw is four feet better than the country’s next-best competitor, and he used the regional meet as a tune-up for his big moment at nationals.

Bishop Stang senior Jacob Cookinham (second from right), with his mother, Jean, sister, Samantha, and father, Richard, in their Jayhawk attire after Jacob's commitment to Kansas University. BISHOP STANG ATHLETICS





“It was a test for next week, and the test went great,” Cookinham said of his performance on Saturday. “It’ll be even better next week.”

Lowell senior Ronnie Jones was disappointed with her second-place finish in the girls’ shot put at last Saturday’s MIAA Meet of Champions (40 feet, 3¾ inches), but she rebounded with an improved effort (40 feet, 11 inches) good for first place at the regional meet.

Lowell's Ronnie Jones had a throw of 40 feet, 11 inches to win the girls' shot put event at the New England Championships on Saturday. Matty Wasserman

“Since the summer, I wanted to win my Meet of Champions, so to come away with second it was a bummer,” Jones said. “But as soon as I got over that initial loss, I actually learned a lot more from losing that meet than I would have winning.”

But, unlike Cookinham and Jones, many of Massachusetts’s top athletes did make the choice to forego Saturday’s meet with an eye towards nationals. The absence of local stars was partially why Cookinham and Jones were the lone Massachusetts competitors to finish first in the meet’s combined 26 boys’ and girls’ events.

Brookline’s Camille Jordan and Jordan Liss-Riordan were among those who didn’t run their individual events, but both partook in the Warriors’ 4x800-meter relay (9:15.25), which was the fifth-fastest time in the country this season and 12 seconds better than the quartet’s previous season-best. Despite the impressive time, Brookline finished a distant second to Glastonbury, Conn., which set set the country’s third-best mark this year (9:05.41).

Similarly to the girls team, Brookline’s boys’ 4x800 squad also competed ahead of the state meet, earning second place with a season-best time (7:54.36.)

Newton South’s Amelia Everett dominated the 1,000-meter last week at the Meet of Champions (2:51.60), and improved upon her personal best by two seconds (2:49.56). However, she wound up finishing runner up to Sophia Gorriaran, a Harvard commit from Providence, R.I., who set the afternoon’s lone meet record (2:46.45).

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.