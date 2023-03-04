First-place Boston Pride women’s hockey skates past Minnesota Whitecaps to wrap up regular-season home slate

Defender Aneta Tejralová scored her second goal of the season at 13:22 of the first period and the Boston Pride women’s hockey team (18-3-1) never looked back, wrapping up its regular-season home schedule in the Premier Hockey Federation with a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Whitecaps (10-9-3) on Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena.

Taylor House and Jillian Dempsey scored in the second period and Allie Thunstrom made it 4-0 at 6:59 of the third. Minnesota’s Jonna Albers scored on the power play with 3:16 remaining before Christina Putigna restored Boston’s four-goal lead with 1:47 remaining.

Tejralová, Dempsey, and Putigna finished with a goal and an assist each. The Pride’s leading scorer, Loren Gabel, added two assists.