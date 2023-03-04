First-place Boston Pride women’s hockey skates past Minnesota Whitecaps to wrap up regular-season home slate

Defender Aneta Tejralová scored her second goal of the season at 13:22 of the first period and the Boston Pride women’s hockey team (18-3-1) never looked back, wrapping up its regular-season home schedule in the Premier Hockey Federation with a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Whitecaps (10-9-3) on Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena.
Taylor House and Jillian Dempsey scored in the second period and Allie Thunstrom made it 4-0 at 6:59 of the third. Minnesota’s Jonna Albers scored on the power play with 3:16 remaining before Christina Putigna restored Boston’s four-goal lead with 1:47 remaining.
Tejralová, Dempsey, and Putigna finished with a goal and an assist each. The Pride’s leading scorer, Loren Gabel, added two assists.
Corinne Schroeder made 33 saves for the Pride. Jenna Brenneman (32 saves) and Chantal Burke (14 split time in net for the Whitecaps.
Boston is in first place in the standings with a 3-point lead over the second-place Toronto Six. The clubs conclude the regular season with a two-game set next Saturday and Sunday in Toronto.