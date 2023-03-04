Boston University men beat Providence, lock up Hockey East regular season title

The victory for the Terriers (23-10-0, 17-6-0) in the start of a home-and-home with the Friars was enough for the No. 1 seed after the Huskies (16-12-5, 13-7-3) fell, 3-1, at Tsongas Arena, where UML sophomore defenseman Gabe Blanchard had a three-point night. BU last had the top seed for the conference tournament in 2014-15, when it won the league title but lost the national championship game to Providence at TD Garden.

Brothers Quinn and Lane Hutson each scored two goals as the Boston University men’s hockey team beat Providence, 6-4, on Friday night at Agganis Arena, securing its first regular-season Hockey East championship since 2016-17 minutes later when UMass Lowell topped Northeastern.

On Friday, BU trailed by two just 3:12 into the game before scoring four straight, Wilmer Skoog’s 12th of the season followed by Quinn Hutson’s first of the game, then Lane Hutson’s two on each side of the intermission. Quinn’s second built the lead back to two goals midway through the second period, with Matt Brown capping the scoring 3:42 into the third, just 22 seconds after Chase Yoder pulled Providence within 5-4.

The Hockey East regular season is scheduled to conclude Saturday with five games. Only four teams enter the final day with their tournament seeding secure: BU, ranked No. 5 in the Pairwise and the only league team who’ll reach the NCAAs without the automatic bid awarded to the tournament champion; and UMass, New Hampshire, and Vermont in spots 9-11. (The latter three will travel for opening round games against seeds 6-8 on Wednesday, while the Terriers won’t play until Saturday’s quarterfinals.)

Merrimack (20-12-1, 15-8-0) and Northeastern will hold seeds No. 2 and 3, with the Warriors assured the higher spot with a regulation home win Saturday over Vermont. Lowell and UConn — a Friday night loser at BC, 5-3, when the Eagles scored three goals in the final period — will be Nos. 4 and 5, the River Hawks (17-13-3, 11-9-3) sitting one point ahead of the Huskies (19-11-3, 12-9-2), but with UConn holding the head-to-head tiebreaker. Maine, Providence, and BC will arrange in spots 6-8, with the Black Bears assured of sixth (and a Wednesday meeting with the Catamounts) by beating UMass in regulation at home Saturday.

The Minutemen roared on Friday night, however, the defending tournament champions scoring four times in the third period — two from Taylor Makar — to win, 5-2, at Alfond Arena.