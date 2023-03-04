Bruins beat Rangers for 10th straight win

The Bruins’ newcomers continue to make general manager Don Sweeney look like one of the more intelligent business people Harvard University has ever produced.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Dmitry Orlov made critical plays in a 4-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday afternoon, the Bruins’ 10th straight, and Garnet Hathaway was his usual penalty-drawing self.

Bertuzzi, showing his hands and vision, set up Charlie Coyle for the opening strike, and Orlov’s knockdown and kick-start of transition led to a Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron goal that put it out of reach at 3-1.