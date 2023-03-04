Bruins beat Rangers for 10th straight win

The Bruins’ newcomers continue to make general manager Don Sweeney look like one of the more intelligent business people Harvard University has ever produced.
Tyler Bertuzzi and Dmitry Orlov made critical plays in a 4-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday afternoon, the Bruins’ 10th straight, and Garnet Hathaway was his usual penalty-drawing self.
Bertuzzi, showing his hands and vision, set up Charlie Coyle for the opening strike, and Orlov’s knockdown and kick-start of transition led to a Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron goal that put it out of reach at 3-1.
Tomas Nosek scored a pretty shorthanded goal, and David Pastrnak smacked home his 44th of the season late in the third, moments after coach Jim Montgomery sent Bertuzzi over the boards with him and David Krejci.
The Bruins, now a remarkable 49-8-5, also got a tidy 24-save effort from Linus Ullmark, who made several big stops in the first two periods until the shorthanded Rangers (dressing 16 skaters because of injuries and salary-cap reasons) ran out of gas.
The visitors cut the Bruins’ lead in half with 1:26 to go, Alexis Lafreniere’s shot from the wing bouncing off Derek Forbort’s stick and in.
