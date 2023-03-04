Haverhill’s Matt Harrold spurred by solid second-place finish at New England wrestling championship

Harrold, who cruised through sectionals and states, was upset in the first round of all-states via pin by 14th-seeded Jerameel Vazquez (Hampden Charter East).

After battling back to take third at the MIAA All-State championships, the 220-pound Haverhill freshman earned a solid second-place finish in the New England final Saturday at the Providence Career and Technical Academy.

“It’s all mental,” Harrold said. “I wasn’t working my offense, I wasn’t doing what I wanted to do.”

Added coach Tim Lawlor: “He went out there and tried to do some upper body stuff, which isn’t his game. It cost him. The kid caught him twice and that’s that.”

Harrold beat defending New England champion James Duhancik (Stratford, Conn.), 9-1, in the semifinals, before losing via fall to Naszier Matthews (Fitch, Conn.) in the finals. He didn’t expect the semifinal victory — after falling to Duhancik 8-3 at the Lowell Holiday Tournament in December — but a 9-1 major decision kept him on a roll.

“I think that [loss at all-states was] the best thing that ever happen to Matthew,” Lawlor said. “That loss changed his mind-set and he’s been on a warpath since that.”

Haverhill junior Brent Nicolosi (160 pounds) also finished runner-up, ousted by St. John’s Prep senior Rawson Iwanicki, who completed three undefeated years in a row and took his second New England title after winning at 152 last season.

The two scrapped twice before in the postseason with Iwanicki winning in sudden victory each time, but he controlled pace in the NE finals, winning 7-3.

“This is my last time wrestling in a Prep singlet, this is my last time wrestling with [coach Manny Costa] in my corner,” Iwanicki said. “I let everything I had fly. I wasn’t holding back anything, I was taking my shots and finishing them with full effort.”

Prep (83 points), the defending champion, was the runner-up to Ponaganset, R.I. (143 points).

“We’re happy to be top two,” Costa said. “I didn’t think we’d be top five, let alone second, so we’re happy with that.”

Shawsheen sophomore Sid Tildsley repeated as New England champion, winning at 138 pounds after taking the 132 title last season.

With momentum from a takedown, Tildsley was able to turn Jaeckez Mendez (East Hartford, Conn.) for a pin 27 seconds into the second period.

“I like to get my motion going,” Tildsley said. “A lot of people told me I could get my [blast] double, so I got the first takedown blast double. Once I got that first takedown, I’m cruising from there.”

Tildsley completed a one-loss season, taking sectionals, states, all-states, and New England’s. He said he’s doing everything for his family and for late Shawsheen coach Mark Donovan.

“It was a tough day for everybody so I had to focus on myself, get it done,” Tildsley said. “The journey, all the hard work paid off.”

Chelmsford sophomore Thomas Brown dominated late in his heavyweight final, earning an 8-2 win over Joe Church of Bishop Hendricken, R.I., to complete an undefeated season.

“It feels great,” Thomas said. “Worked my [butt] off over the summer, the offseason. Worked my [butt] off postseason to finish at this point.”

Upon winning at 182, in an 8-4 decision over Bishop Hendricken junior Spencer Fine, Central Catholic junior Nate Blanchette completed an undefeated season and repeated as a New England champion after winning last year at 160. After prevailing in the 182 final, Blanchette put up two fingers for the crowd.

Advertisement

Said Blanchette: “I want three.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.