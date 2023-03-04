Here’s 10 prospects every Patriots fan should keep tabs on at the NFL Combine

The eight-day event might center around future NFLers taking part in drills, on-field workouts, measurements, and more. But the scouting combine also allows NFL teams to get an up-close look at youngsters and conduct interviews.

But hundreds of top football prospects will take to Indianapolis this week to showcase their talents in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

The 2023 NFL Draft is still roughly two months away.

It’s a crucial time on the NFL offseason calendar, with teams afforded time to get to know blue-chip prospects before potentially adding them to their draft board for April’s draft.

With the Patriots holding onto the 14th overall pick in the draft —and various areas of the roster in need of reinforcements — there are a number of intriguing players New England fans should keep tabs on in Indianapolis.

Here are a few noteworthy names:

T Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Northwestern's Peter Skoronski allowed just six quarterback pressures this season. Gail Burton/Associated Press

Surprise, surprise.

After a 2022 season in which New England’s tackle depth was reduced to a turnstile, it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if the Patriots try to find their left tackle of the future with their first-round pick.

If Skoronski is available at No. 14, he might be hard to pass up. The Northwestern product is projected to be a polished starter from Day 1, especially after a season during which he allowed just six pressures.

But the 21 year old could see his stock drop or soar, based on how his measurements read during the combine. Even though Skoronski’s technique and resume speak for themselves, his size (6 feet 4 inches) and arm length have raised concerns over his validity as an NFL tackle.

Once considered a top-10 pick, Skoronski could drop if his physical frame scares off teams that view him as a guard. That would be good news for a Patriots team that will welcome him protecting Mac Jones’s blind side.

T Broderick Jones, Georgia

Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) lines up for a play during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Michael Clubb/Associated Press

The Patriots will have an abundance of riches in the first round if they hone in on tackles . . . so long as the blue-chippers aren’t plucked before New England is on the clock.

Jones has already been tabbed as a likely target for New England, with NFL.com’s Chad Reuter projecting the left tackle as New England’s first-round pick.

Much like Skoronski, there are a few question marks about Jones’s frame (6-4) and whether his measurements will hinder him against NFL competition. But Jones is also an athletic force who will have plenty of teams vying for his services based on raw talent alone.

If Jones puts on a show during on-field tests and drills, he could push himself into the top 10 of the draft board alongside Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

WR Jordan Addison, USC

Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison catches a pass during warmups prior to an NCAA college football game against Fresno State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

If New England opts to hone in on another weapon to add to Mac Jones’s offensive arsenal, Bill Belichick and Co. will have no shortage of available options.

As much as the Patriots likely covet a deep-threat target who can put defenses on their heels, TCU’s Quentin Johnston seems destined for a big showing at the combine, given both his 6-4 frame and his straight-line speed.

But even with Johnston potentially off the board by the time the Patriots pick, a smaller wideout like Addison could offer plenty of appeal.

Even though the former Trojan isn’t the most imposing presence out on the gridiron (6-0, 175 pounds), his route-running, hands, and stop-and-go acceleration have many draft experts tabbing him as a versatile weapon.

Though his size and lack of breakaway speed might have GMs concerned about his potential as a true No. 1 option, Addison could assert himself as a top-15 selection with strong performances in the 10-yard split and three-cone drill.

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 04: Zay Flowers of Boston College participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty

Some Patriots fans are already very familiar with Flowers’s talents. After all, the poised wideout was one of the few bright spots on a BC team marred with instability at the quarterback position.

The former Eagle has seen his stock soar over the last few months, and it’s expected to continue to rise after clocking a 4.42 time during the combine’s 40-yard dash. Once regarded as a Day 2 option for teams looking for receiving help, Flowers could potentially rise as high as a “top-15″ pick, according to ESPN’s Todd McShay.

Even with his 5-9 frame, Flowers’s hands and pure acceleration should make him a polished asset. Even if New England doesn’t snag him, it’s been impressive to see Flowers put himself on the national radar after a sterling career at Chestnut Hill.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Despite an injury-riddled junior season, Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is projected as a first-round pick. Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

Smith-Njigba might have the highest ceiling of any wideout projected to go in the first round.

Injuries limited him to just three games and five catches in 2022, but the former Buckeye was a force during his sophomore season.

In a talented Ohio State receiving corps that featured both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, Smith-Njigba racked up a team-leading 1,606 yards with nine touchdowns in 2021.

Smith-Njigba may not have the speed of deep-threat options like Flowers and Johnston, but his skillset could make him a devastating option out of the slot.

If the Patriots are not able to retain Jakobi Meyers in free agency, Smith-Njigba could be a solution as a dependable option who can move the chains for Mac Jones.

CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois





Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon could be an option to replace Jonathan Jones. Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Patriots already have a pretty promising young crop of corners in both Marcus Jones and Jack Jones. But if Jonathan Jones ends up signing elsewhere in free agency, New England might need to add another major piece in its secondary.

Thankfully, several big-bodied corners should be available in the first round when the Patriots are on the clock. New England couldn’t go wrong with many of the options available at the position, be it Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez or Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.

But Devon Witherspoon was tabbed by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. as a likely fit for New England in one of his earlier mock drafts.

Witherspoon is the perfect blend of size (6-1, 180 pounds) and technique at the cornerback position, with the former Fighting Illini earning All-American honors last season. Along with his three interceptions, Witherspoon posted 14 pass breakups and allowed a completion rate of just 34.9 percent, per Pro Football Focus.

S Brian Branch, Alabama

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) watches the Jumbotron after being called for pass interference during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Wade Payne/Associated Press

Much like New England’s current group of corners, the safety position is mostly accounted for with Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger.

But if Devin McCourty opts to hang up his cleats this offseason, New England could target arguably the best safety in this draft class.

Branch is about as polished as they come. Last season, he recorded 90 tackles (14 for a loss) and snagged two interceptions with the Crimson Tide.

With his textbook tackling and ability to read the opposing offense, Branch was rarely a liability during his reps in Tuscaloosa. According to PFF, Branch was knocked for just four missed tackles over his three seasons in the SEC.

DT Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina nose tackle Jerrod Clark (15) runs during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) Stew Milne/Associated Press

If New England wants to add heft along the defensive line, they could get an up-close look at a Boston native this week.

Clark, who hails from Dorchester and attended Brighton High, was a force at nose tackle during his collegiate career at Coastal Carolina. The 6-4, 340-pound lineman has the physical stature that can make him a run-clogging regular at the next level.

K Jake Moody, Michigan

Michigan kicker Jake Moody could be a succession plan for Nick Folk. Chris Coduto/Getty

The Patriots investing draft capital in key special teamers? Unheard of!

Yes, Nick Folk has been fantastic over the last four seasons. But at 38 years old, New England might need to be proactive when it comes to finding a future option at the position.

Moody ended his five-year career at Michigan as arguably the best kicker in Wolverines history.

After taking home the Lou Groza Award as college football’s top kicker in 2021, Moody led the nation with 29 made field goals, setting single-season program records for made field goals (29), PATs (60), points scored (147), and 40-plus yard field goals in a season (10) in 2022.

Add in a 59-yard field goal in Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU, and Moody is expected to be the top kicker in this upcoming draft class.

DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

It's not an area of need, but Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness may be too good to pass up. Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Adding another pass-rushing force may not be at the top of New England’s to-do list, not with Matthew Judon and Josh Uche expected to torment offensive lines in 2023.

But if a physical force like Iowa’s Van Ness is available, he might be too good to pass up.

Measuring 6-5 and 275 pounds, Van Ness wreaked havoc on the edge with the Hawkeyes, recording 13 sacks and 19 tackles for loss over the last two seasons. Van Ness is a versatile player who earned reps at defensive tackle, defensive end, and even starred on special teams.