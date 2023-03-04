Injuries add clarity to a second projection at Red Sox Opening Day roster

Reminder: Teams can only keep 13 pitchers on the 26-man roster. The Sox also will make their choices seeking to retain as many players under team control as possible, for depth purposes over the course of the season. The 40-man roster is full, so adding any non-roster invitees would require a move.

Seems like a good time to take another swing at it.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It has been three weeks since our initial Opening Day roster projection for the Red Sox, and there are just more than three weeks left of spring training.

ROTATION (5): LHP Chris Sale, RHP Corey Kluber, RHP Nick Pivetta, RHP Tanner Houck, RHP Kutter Crawford.

Analysis: The Sox are bringing Garrett Whitlock along slowly following hip surgery, which was the plan all along. Bryan Bello had forearm soreness early in camp and has yet to appear in a game. James Paxton strained his right hamstring on Friday and will fall behind in his progression.

With Bello, Paxton, and Whitlock likely to open the season on the injured list, Crawford, Houck, and Pivetta should be able to secure spots. Josh Winckowski is another viable candidate.

The Sox have two days off the first nine days of the season and could wait until April 12 before using a No. 5 starter. But they are more likely to take every opportunity to get Sale and Kluber extra days of rest.

BULLPEN (8): LHP Richard Bleier, RHP Ryan Brasier, RHP Kenley Jansen, RHP Zack Kelly, RHP Chris Martin, RHP Wyatt Mills, LHP Joely Rodríguez, RHP John Schreiber.

Analysis: Our initial projection had Pivetta and Houck in the bullpen. So much for that. That opens up spots for Kelly and Mills.

Mills was acquired in a three-way trade with the Royals and Braves in December. He has a low arm slot and good extension, which gives the hitter a different look. Kelly was popping 97 miles per hour the other day. He gave the Sox some good innings at the end of last season.

Winckowski could be a candidate for the pen as a long reliever, but keeping him on schedule as a starter in Triple A probably makes more sense.

INFIELD (6): 1B Triston Casas, 2B Christian Arroyo, SS Kiké Hernández, 3B Rafael Devers, 1B-3B Justin Turner, INF Yu Chang.

Analysis: With Adalberto Mondesí yet to play a game as he recovers from knee surgery, the Sox will need a versatile defender off the bench. Chang can fill that role and he’s already on the 40-man roster.

Niko Goodrum was our choice when camp started, but once Chang was signed to a major league contract on Feb. 16, it seemed clear where the Sox were going.

Chang has not been in camp. He was allowed to stay in Taiwan and work with his national team preparing for the World Baseball Classic.

Raimel Tapia played a key part in Toronto's 28-5 thrashing of the Red Sox at Fenway Park last July 22, cracking an inside-the-park grand slam in the third inning. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

OUTFIELD (5): LF Masataka Yoshida, CF Adam Duvall, RF Alex Verdugo, OF Rob Refsnyder, OF Raimel Tapia.

Analysis: Manager Alex Cora said last week the Sox need another lefthanded-hitting outfielder. Tapia, Jarren Duran, and switch-hitting Greg Allen are all candidates.

Several Sox executives have said the team felt fortunate to be able to sign Tapia to a minor-league contract given that he was a reliable player for Toronto last season. That could give him the edge on Duran, who would benefit more from regular playing time in Triple A. Tapia is a better defender, too.

Advertisement

From a roster management standpoint, Tapia has the right to opt out of his contract if he is not added to the 40-man roster. The Sox won’t want to lose a player they felt so good about landing.

CATCHER (2): Reese McGuire, Jorge Alfaro.

Analysis: Connor Wong had the inside track for his spot before he strained his left hamstring last week. That opened a spot for Alfaro, a 29-year-old with seven years of major league experience.

Alfaro also plays first base and has experience in the outfield. That adds to his value. He also has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave the Sox if another team offered him a spot on its major league roster. By the end of March, it’s certainly possible another team could see Alfaro as an upgrade.

