It’s all good for Tyler Bertuzzi in his Bruins debut, from the anthem to the net front to the winning

Angilly, the TD Garden bartender with a set of pipes who doubles as the Bruins’ anthem singer, must have loved what he saw from the new winger.

“It was awesome,” Bertuzzi said of his Saturday debut with the Bruins. “It starts with the anthem. It’s a pretty cool anthem. All the guys were awesome. It just feels good to get this win out of the way and I’m just moving forward.”

Tyler Bertuzzi hasn’t met Todd Angilly , but they might get along well.

Starting on the third line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic, Bertuzzi made smart, hard-nosed plays all over the ice in a 4-2 win over the Rangers. He set up the opening goal by flipping the puck to an open corner, where a forechecking Frederic was heading, then slipping Frederic’s return pass between two Rangers to Coyle out front for the finish.

“I think that’s just me trying to keep it simple in my first game and figure it out a bit,” Bertuzzi said of the entry, before breaking down the assist. “I knew two guys were coming to me. I saw Coyle coming down the pipe there. If it got through, he’s going to have a good look.”

Bertuzzi finished with the assist, a shot on goal and two other attempts, and a takeaway in 16:31. He logged 2:04 as the net-front man on the second power-play unit.

“He’s a hockey player, and he made a lot of plays,” coach Jim Montgomery said. “He’s really smart with his game management, too. He didn’t force plays at all. He put ‘em in, knowing that he likes to forecheck and his linemates like to forecheck.”

Montgomery compared Bertuzzi’s net-front ability to that of another former Red Wing, Tomas Holmstrom.

“He screens goalies well,” Montgomery said. “And he has a great stick, his hand-eye coordination at the net front. He’s a guy that scores goals from behind the net. You really don’t know how, but he’s putting [the puck] off an ankle or shin. I think he’s a perfect net-front power-play guy.”

The Bruins are deep in the penalty-kill department, with other left-shot forwards Frederic, Brad Marchand, Tomas Nosek, and Jake DeBrusk contributing to the top-ranked unit in the league (86.6 percent).

Bertuzzi would have no concern if Montgomery moved him around.

“I’ll do whatever,” he said. “I’m just here to win hockey games and wherever I play, that’s where I’ll play.”

Bertuzzi wears an unconventional sweater number (No. 59, previously worn only by Bruins short-timers Tim Schaller and Rich Brennan). He also uses a unique stick.

Nearly all NHLers apply several layers of tape on the handle for better grip. They also use a plug to fill the end, so moisture can’t get into the hollow composite stick.

The handles of Bertuzzi’s True sticks are sawed off and bare at the end. Of the seven he placed on the Bruins’ rack Saturday, only two had any tape on the top.

“I’m lazy,” he explained with a verbal shrug.

What’s more, the taped pair had only a few thin wraps of Stars-and-Stripes tape — a puzzling sight at first, considering Bertuzzi hails from Sudbury, Ontario, and has competed for Team Canada internationally.

“I got my green card (last year),” he said. “I like America.”

Montgomery provided no update on Taylor Hall, who was seeking a second opinion on his lower-body injury (believed to be a knee).

During the game, Hall and Nick Foligno (lower body) appeared in a luxury box with fans. Foligno was wearing a large stabilizing brace on his right knee.

Montgomery didn’t say much to his injured veterans.

“ ‘We’re gonna need you when it matters most,’ ” Montgomery said he told the injured forwards. “ ‘Get ready for playoffs.’ Whenever they’re ready, that’s when we’re gonna use them again.”

Krejci reaches 50 again

With an assist, David Krejci moved up to third on the team in scoring (13-37–50), behind David Pastrnak (44-40–84) and Marchand (19-35–54). Krejci reached 50 points for the ninth time, which trails only Ray Bourque (18 times), Johnny Bucyk (17), Patrice Bergeron (13), and Marchand (10) for the most in Bruins history.

The only Czech-born NHL players with more 50-point seasons than Krejci are Jaromir Jagr (20 times) and Patrik Elias (12).

Pastrnak leads the Bruins and was fourth in the league in scoring (44-40–84) after his third-period goal. He was eight goals behind skyrocketing Oilers star Connor McDavid (52-69–121) for the league lead.

Marchand assisted on Bergeron’s goal earlier in the third and is at 54 points (19 goals, 35 assists). Bergeron improved his point total to 48 (23 goals, 25 assists).

Grzelcyk scratched

Matt Grzelcyk was again the odd man out on defense. He became the first Bruins defenseman to be scratched twice since Dmitry Orlov’s arrival … Ten Bruins recorded a point. Coyle (1-1–2) had the only multi-point game … The Bruins ran their league-best goal differential to plus-106 in 62 games … Linus Ullmark improved his best-in-class numbers to 32-4-1 with a 1.89 goals against average and .938 save percentage. He has won his last seven starts … Montgomery on Charlie McAvoy, who formed a dominant pair with Orlov: “I thought he was the best player in the game.” In their 12:13 together, Orlov-McAvoy were on the ice for two goals and none against, and the Bruins controlled shot attempts (17-4), shots (8-2), and scoring chances (12-2) by a sizable gap … McAvoy also had a battle with Vincent “The Prius” Trocheck that included McAvoy burying the ex-Hurricane in the corner, and whacking his downed glove … The Bruins were hot when Rangers captain Jacob Trouba knocked down Nosek, finishing the hit high. Garnet Hathaway was first to step in, and the fracas ended with Derek Forbort beating down Jimmy Vesey … In addition to Nosek’s shorthanded goal, the Bruins nearly outshot (4-3) and outchanced the Rangers (2-1) while on the penalty kill. The Rangers recorded seven shot attempts on the power play, and the Bruins had three on the PK … The Rangers — who dressed only 11 forwards and five defensemen because of injuries, salary-cap issues and K’Andre Miller’s suspension — had 10 skaters play more than 20 minutes, led by Adam Fox (24:09).

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.