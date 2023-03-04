Kenley Jansen speeds through first outing of pitch-clock era

“I became a [slow worker] later on in my career,” Jansen said after his appearance. “Probably I created a bad habit in the last few years that I became that slow, but [the pitch clock] didn’t affect me at all.”

Jansen, one of the slowest workers in baseball last year, never was too concerned about MLB’s new rule, spending much of the offseason adjusting to it.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kenley Jansen had his first in-game taste of the pitch clock during Saturday’s 4-4 tie against the Astros. In short, it wasn’t a problem for the righthander. The Red Sox closer worked at a consistent and, sometimes, quick pace during his first Grapefruit League appearance, tallying a scoreless frame.

How did Jansen become so slow on the hill?

“When you come to the ninth inning and you get in a jam, you want to slow the game down,” Jansen said. “I think when I’m slowing the game down is also when the hitters are taking a lot of time, too. It’s a combination of both. It’s not fair to point fingers at either. Offense and defense became slow.”

Jansen has been a seamless fit inside the Red Sox clubhouse. On the field, he offers manager Alex Cora and the club some structure. It helps he’s a lockdown closer, just nine saves shy of 400 for his career.

“If he’s successful over the next two or three years, that number is going to go up with saves and the percentages and now we’re talking Hall of Fame stuff,” Cora said. “So, I’m glad that he’s on our team. I’m glad that he’s going to help us as far as structure.”

Making an adjustment

MLB might have banned the shift in the infield, but the Red Sox have found a way around it. When Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber and Minnesota’s Joey Gallo stepped to the plate against them this week, the Sox put an outfielder in short right field, playing both to pull.

You can expect to see some of that during the season.

“We won’t do it a lot, but where we play, it might come into play,” Cora said. “[Friday] was the perfect scenario. Gallo, facing a sinkerball guy [Rio Gomez], if he hits a ground ball it’s going to be in the hole.

“I think that’s the beauty of this, trying to put guys in certain spots so they feel comfortable when the season starts.”

If the Sox utilize that tactic with Alex Verdugo in right, Adam Duvall in center, and Masataka Yoshida in left, expect Duvall to be the outfielder that shifts. Duvall has played in roughly 50 games in the infield, so there is some experience there. Rob Refsnyder used to be an infielder, too, so he’s also a candidate.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.