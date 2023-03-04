Logan Valine rises to the occasion — again in OT — to lift fourth-seeded Nauset to Division 3 win over No. 13 Hopedale-Milford

Valine netted a wrist shot from right above the faceoff circle with 5:02 remaining in overtime to lift fourth-seeded Nauset to a 3-2 victory over No. 13 Hopedale-Milford in Saturday’s second-round matchup at Charles Moore Arena.

A year ago, he delivered the game-winning goal that propelled Nauset to a double-overtime win over North Middlesex in last year’s Division 3 state tournament opener. On Saturday afternoon, Valine was Captain Clutch yet again to send the Warriors to the state quarterfinals.

Big postseason moments bring the best out of Logan Valine.

“The whole time I was getting flashbacks to last year when we had a tied game going into double-overtime,” said Valine, a senior forward. “I just saw where the goalie was and saw [the puck] go in. It feels awesome.”

Advertisement

Nauset (17-5) will host the Dracut-Watertown winner in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Orleans. Hopedale-Milford finishes with a 10-10-2 mark.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Raiders erased two 1-goal deficits to force overtime following goals by Warriors sophomore Logan Poulin, who opened the scoring to give Nauset a 1-0 lead 18 seconds into the game.

H-M senior Brady Butler netted the equalizer with 8:24 left in the second period before Poulin scored again to give Nauset a 2-1 lead with 8:27 remaining in the third.

After H-M junior Sean McGee scored with 4:01 remaining to tie the game at 2, Poulin received a hooking penalty that sent the Raiders on a man-advantage with 1:26 to play.

However, the Warriors hung tough and closed out the period, then killed the rest of the penalty at the start of overtime before Valine netted the winner.

“That’s playoff hockey in a nutshell, I guess,” said first-year Nauset coach Connor Brickley, who purchased 90 tickets (valued at $6.25 each) that were given out to Nauset students at the door.

Advertisement

“We’re trying to change the culture,” he said. “It’s not that hard to log on the phone (and buy tickets), but I thought it would make it easier and make it a fun event and help people fill up the stands and make great memories. That’s what it’s all about.”

Poulin described the atmosphere inside Charles Moore Arena as “ridiculous.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever played in front of that type of crowd,” Poulin said. “Coach Brickley buying 90 tickets for the students – I mean, you don’t get a better coach than that.”

Division 1 State

Pope Francis 3, Wellesley 2 — Senior Josh Iby scored the equalizer late in the third period and then netted the winner with less than two minutes left in overtime to lift the fourth-seeded Cardinals (18-2-3) to the second-round win at the Olympia in West Springfield.

St. John’s Prep 2, Archbishop Williams 1 — Nick Brandano and Will Van Sicklin each scored in a second-round win at Essex Sports Center for the top-ranked Eagles (19-2-1).

Division 2 State

Canton 6, Wilmington 0 — Pat Drury scored twice in a second-round win at the Canton Ice House for the third-ranked Bulldogs (19-4-0). Jeffrey Chaput, Teddy Shuman, Brian Middleton, and AJ Thomas added a tally apiece.

Duxbury 7, Boston Latin 0 — Aiden Harrington registered his second hat trick of the postseason, leading the second-ranked Dragons (17-5-2) to a second-round win at The Bog. The Dragons have outscored opponents 18-0 through two tournament games.

“We’re pretty solid defensively and when you have [senior captain Sam Mazanec] back there, he makes it a lot easier for you too,” said Duxbury coach Mike Flaherty. “He’s rock solid, one of the best around.”

Advertisement

Silver Lake 5, Gloucester 4 — Liam Tompkins third-period goal proved to be the winner for the fifth-seeded Lakers (16-7-1) in the second-round victory at Hobomock Ice Arenas in Pembroke. Pat Murphy, Aiden Dunphy, Connor Finn and Ben Cronin each contributed a goal for Silver Lake.

Wakefield 3, Algonquin 2 — Captains Bobby DeFeo, Matt Elwell, and Joe Colliton lit the lamp in a second-round win for the Warriors (13-7-2) at NorthStar Ice Sports.

Division 3 State

Watertown 6, Dracut/Tyngsborough 2 — Junior James Erickson recorded a hat trick to lift the No. 5 Raiders (13-6-3) to a second-round tournament victory at John A Ryan Arena.

Senior Jack Dickie (one goal, two assists) and junior Alec Banosian (one goal, one assist) also contributed.

“Last year was a ride,” said Watertown coach John Vlachos. “This year, the boys are all about business, taking care of business. We’ve had good leadership throughout the year.”

Lynnfield 5, Methuen 2 — Drew Damiani (4 assists) and Jack Carpenter (goal, 2 assists) powered the second-seeded Pioneers (20-1-1) to the second-round victory at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink.

Medfield 2, North Middlesex 1 — Kevin Arthur scored and Andrew Ladd made three stops in the shootout to lift the third-ranked Warriors (19-2-1) to a second-round victory. Arthur, James Tyer, and Ryan Dolan scored in the shootout.

Scituate 3, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 1 — Senior captains Matt Seghezzi (one goal) and Danny Brown (two goals) bumped the top-ranked Sailors (16-4-2) to a second-ound win.

Advertisement

Triton 2, Hanover 0 — Sophomore Alex Pasquini and freshman Michael Taylor each tallied a goal for the No. 10 Vikings (13-7-2) in a second-round tournament victory at Hobomock Ice Arena.

Division 4 State

Norwell 5, Norton 2 — Pat Brennan scored twice, leading the top-ranked Clippers (22-1-0) to a second-round win at The Bog. Tim Ward, Nolan Petrucelli, and Kevin Leary each added a tally.