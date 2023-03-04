Northeastern women pick apart Providence to capture sixth straight Hockey East crown

Off the faceoff, Providence (22-11-4) showed Northeastern more physicality and speed than it had seen in recent weeks, putting the Huskies on their heels. The Friars took advantage. Lauren DeBlois sent a shot flying from the blue line towards the net, where Noemi Neubauerova tipped in to give Providence a 1-0 lead 6 minutes, 51 seconds into the game.

Despite Providence tying and defeating Northeastern in the regular season, the tide turned Saturday afternoon. The Huskies (33-2-1) lodged a convincing 4-1 victory over the Friars in the Hockey East championship game at Matthews Arena, marking their sixth straight league title.

BOSTON — Northeastern’s dominance in the Hockey East championship is unmatched in the 20 years of the league sponsoring women’s hockey, and Saturday’s title tilt against Providence College was just another example.

Three minutes later DeBlois sent a similar shot toward Northeastern goalie Gwyneth Philips, but she turned it away.

The Huskies’ well-established top line evened the game with just over five minutes to go in the first. Chloe Aurard sent the puck from the far left side of the Friars’ zone to Maureen Murphy, who got it to Alina Mueller, who slipped to her knees but was still able to get the shot off for her 26th goal of the season and 251st point of her career.

Northeastern coach Dave Flint’s recent refrain has been to get more pucks on net, and his Huskies took that advice in the second period, outshooting Providence 13-6. The Huskies did not convert on a power play five minutes into the frame, but in the seconds following, defender Megan Carter’s slapshot from the blue line gave Northeastern its first lead.

Later in the second, the Friars pushed a hard effort into the Huskies’ zone, but Philips turned away two Neubauerova shots in quick succession. Minutes later, she made another stellar blocker stop on Providence’s best bid tin the frame, a hard shot from Reichen Kirchmair. Northeastern killed off a late power play, maintaining a 2-1 lead going into the second intermission.

Opening the third period with 1:36 of a power play, Northeastern wanted to take advantage, and to do so, they again turned to their top line. With Providence goalie Hope Walinski pulled towards the side of the net, Murphy shot at the empty side, and Aurard redirected it in to put the Huskies up 3-1 just 56 seconds into the final frame.

Providence killed off a Northeastern power play in the third, but the Huskies kept threatening. On another power-play chance with 2:38 left in the game, they struck, with Taze Thompson providing the final push on a Maude Poulin-Labelle slapshot to put Northeastern.

The Huskies, currently ranked fifth in the NCAA’s national percentage index, which is used for postseason seeding, will learn their national tournament quarterfinal matchup Sunday afternoon.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.