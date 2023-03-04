Patriots reportedly set to release quarterback Brian Hoyer

Brian Hoyer’s third stint with the Patriots is coming to a close, with the team planning to cut the veteran quarterback before the start of free agency on March 15, according to reports by ESPN and XM NFL Radio.
Hoyer, 37, started one game in 2022 but left in the first quarter against the Packers with a concussion and did not play again the rest of the season.
Hoyer played parts of eight seasons for the Patriots (2009-11, 2017-18, 2020-22), going 0-2 in two starts while throwing for 729 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.
In 14 seasons, Hoyer suited up for the Browns, Cardinals, Bears, Texans, Colts, and Giants. He has thrown for 10,668 yards and 53 touchdowns.
Hoyer had one year and $1.4 million remaining on his contract.
The Patriots have starter Mac Jones and 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe under contract.
