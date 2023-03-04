Their Red Sox-loving son died too soon. His writing, recently discovered, brings comfort to his grieving parents.

Just one year later, however, it was, when the Sox so memorably delivered on their promise, winning the World Series for the first time since 1918.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Twenty years ago, a few months away from graduating Northeastern, Peter Bandel wrote an essay about hope, about an unending belief in the baseball gods helping a long-held dream come true. Bendel was a Red Sox fan, and he predicted in late 2003 that his chosen team was about to break its notorious curse, to be, as he put it then, a David among the many baseball Goliaths in that year’s playoff mix.

Now, 20 years later, that very essay is rewarding his parents in a different, more melancholy way.

While clearing out their son’s apartment after his recent and untimely death, Janet and Pete Bandel found a printout of his work, a discovery that brought to life so much of what their son had always been about. His love of the Sox, beautifully translated into words, endures as a reminder of what it truly is like to have been a lifelong Red Sox fan, what it took to continue believing in the franchise across its leanest years, to fully appreciate the joy in winning four World Series from 2004-18, to understand what drives us all to ride the glorious wave of emotion that comes with being a passionate sports fan.

“Peter had this Boston Red Sox hat, and when I tell you I wanted to throw it away so many times, it was a shredded piece of junk,” Janet said. “And he said, ‘Mom, don’t you dare throw it away.’ He’d sit and watch the game with that hat on, all set, Red Sox shirt, the whole thing.”

“There couldn’t have been a bigger fan,” his father said.

Peter Bandel blows out birthday candles wearing his old Red Sox hat in an undated family photo. Courtesy

Pete and Janet found the essay almost by accident, searching for a different piece he’d penned about time he’d spent as a counselor at summer camp, recalling together what a gifted writer their son was in his spare time. They were moved to share it with me recently via e-mail, touched as they were by the emotion and prose within, by the way their Vermont-transplant, outdoors-loving, Boston-sports-obsessed, against-the-family-Yankee-fan-grain son expressed what so many have also felt.

“Every spring it is the same,” he wrote, “we wake up from a winter’s hibernation to the chirpings of birds and the budding of flowers, and unquestioningly the sound of: This is the year. This is the year, it has to be, it’s our year … This is the year of the Red Sox.”

Peter Bandel's poem. Right-click and select "Open in a new tab" to read in full. Courtesy

Peter maintained his devotion despite a terrible incident during that 2003 playoff run, when his parents described how he was mugged on campus and “beaten to within an inch of his life while on his way home from a Sox-Yankee playoff game.” But not even that example of sports fanaticism gone too far — his parents said the culprits were Yankees fans — could dim Peter’s magnanimous personality. He went on to earn two master’s degrees, one in emergency management and one in public policy, and worked for years as a collegiate student life director. Recently, he was planning to pursue a PhD and work at a political think tank. Sadly, as his parents shared, lifelong medication to treat diagnosed bipolar disease eventually contributed to Peter’s premature passing.

“Being on medication for bipolar for so long, well over almost 15 years, I don’t know how much you’re familiar with it, but a lot of those medicines, they have to change them periodically to keep as level as you can, and No. 2, they’re very hard on your heart,” Pete said. “You gain weight, they’re tough on the liver, and very hard for the heart and consequently for the lungs to get rid of fluid. So when the coroner called us and told us he had passed, he went in his sleep, they called it a heavy heart.”

“He was only 42, but I think his body was probably older,” Janet said.

The family made the most of the time they had together, and the memory of the 2004 World Series win, the one that came a year after Peter’s prediction and on the 101st rather than 100th anniversary of the World Series itself, still resonates, including with Peter’s brothers, Anthony and Daniel Andriano (both Yankees fans). Even in heartbreak, reading Peter’s words from two decades ago brings that magic back to life.

“It was really surreal, like you couldn’t believe it really happened,” Pete said. “We kept saying it to each other: ‘Did they really win? This is not a dream?’ Then they won again. Then they won a third time. It was so nice finally to be able to give it back to Danny and Anthony and to Janet, who’s also a Yankee fan.”

Once upon a time, yearly hope was all the Red Sox fan had, the memory of so much failure and so much frustration valiantly replaced by the vow: “This is our year.”

“You see, we believe even when others tell us we shouldn’t, we believe in our players to the fullest extent of admiration and appreciation will allow,” Peter wrote. “Being a Red Sox fan means more than just the World Series, being a Red Sox fan is a way of life.”

For one devoted fan, gone too soon, the hope never wavered. For one set of parents, grieving his loss, no better way to honor him than to keep that hope alive.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.