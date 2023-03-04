Prompted to ‘shoot the puck’, Steve Faria lifts Marshfield boys’ hockey past Franklin in a Division 1 thriller

The Rams (20-2-2) will face No. 4 Pope Francis (18-2-3) in a quarterfinal Wednesday at the Olympia (6:50 p.m.) in West Springfield.

Faria took the instruction to heart, scoring the game’s lone goal with 4:46 to play, as senior goaltender Brady Quackenbush recorded a 27-save shutout for the fifth-seeded Rams in a 1-0 victory over No. 12 Franklin in a Division 1 second-round boys’ hockey matchup at The Bog in Kingston.

KINGSTON –– During the second period, Marshfield coach Dan Connolly encouraged junior Stevie Faria to shoot the puck. The junior, armed with a lethal shot, passed up an opportunity from the high slot.

Junior Teddy Devoe rang the crossbar on the rush, the latest in a flurry of scoring chances between the teams. Faria collected the puck along the half-wall, found junior Ryland McGlame in the corner and drifted into the high slot. Devoe occupied the far-side defender, allowing Faria room to operate. Faria’s one-timer found twine and provided all the scoring the Rams required.

“He’s fast, he’s tough,” said Connolly. “He’s got a great wrist shot and he passed up two great opportunities in the second. I’m like, ‘Stevie, shoot, trust yourself. You’ve got a cannon for a shot.’ He played well.”

Quackenbush, a senior captain, was stellar at the other end, recording his ninth shutout of the season. Affectionately known as “Quack”, he showed incredible quickness in his legs to stop shots in close.

“[Quackenbush] was crazy between the pipes today,” said Faria. “He was making amazing saves. Without him, we definitely would not have won this game. He’s a really solid part of our team and a big part of our success.”

Junior goaltender Colby Wagner made 27 saves for the Panthers (17-6-0). A back-and-forth battle throughout, the action never ceased in a tremendous showing for high school hockey.

“That’s our motto: earn everything,” said Connolly. “We earned it today.”





