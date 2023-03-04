Red Sox pitcher James Paxton has Grade 1 hamstring strain, likely won’t be ready at start of season

Paxton’s injury occurred in the second inning of Friday’s game against the Twins. It was the first time Paxton pitched in a game in close to two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021, followed by a couple of setbacks in 2022.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox lefthander James Paxton will likely begin the season on the injured list after he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain.

“If we need imaging, we’ll do it,” manager Alex Cora said. “But I think right now we don’t feel that way. Obviously, he’s going to fall behind a little bit here. It doesn’t look that bad. So it sucks because he worked so hard to get to this point.”

The Sox entered camp with seven potential starters but have dealt with some injuries. Brayan Bello (forearm tightness) is still going through his progression and has yet to face hitters. Garrett Whitlock, though still on schedule the Sox say, is recovering from offseason hip surgery. He also hasn’t faced hitters, tossing just bullpen sessions.

With Paxton more than likely not ready for the start of the season, Kutter Crawford and Josh Winckowski will be a part of the mix, with Crawford getting the edge over Winckowski.

“We’ll be patient,” Cora said of Paxton. “We’ll be ready whenever he’s ready.”

