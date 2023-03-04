Revolution shut down Dynamo to win home opener

Dylan Borrero, Bobby Wood, and Brandon Bye scored as the Revolution (2-0-0, 6 points) won their first two games of the season for the first time since starting operations in 1996.

FOXBOROUGH — Scheduling and weather usually work against the Revolution early in the season. But the Revolution turned perceived disadvantages into a win-win situation for the first time, taking a 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Dylan Borrero (right) put the Revolution ahead, 1-0, in the 42nd minute

Carles Gil, Latif Blessing, and Borrero set the technical tone in midfield, Gil’s soft-touch passes setting up the first two goals, near-freezing temperatures making the artificial turf play fast.

The Revolution, who visit Los Angeles FC next Sunday, improved their record in home openers to 15-6-7 (11-1-6 since 2006).

Borrero opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, finishing at the back post off a Bye cross, touched on by Wood. The sequence was set up as Matt Polster found Bye, who played a give-and-go with Gil. Bye ran on to a perfect lead pass from Gil, Wood drawing the defense, leaving Borrero open after making a late run on the left wing for his fourth goal in 14 games since joining the Revolution last year.

Gil set up the next goal, slipping a pass through to DeJuan Jones for a cross to Wood crashing into the goal area in the 53d minute, Wood’s first goal in his first start for the Revolution. Borrero then went past Griffin Dorsey to cross for Bye’s 65th-minute goal.

