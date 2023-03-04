Saturday’s spring training report: Nick Pivetta struggles with location in tie with Astros

BREAKDOWN: Nick Pivetta made his spring debut, tossing 43 pitches and lasting just 1⅔ innings. He yielded a two-run homer to minor leaguer Corey Julks in the first inning, and three earned runs, five hits and a walk in total.

“I thought his breaking ball was good,” manager Alex Cora said. “Fastball was good. I think location wise wasn’t great.”

NEXT: The Red Sox wrap up their homestand at 1:05 p.m. Sunday with an afternoon contest against the Marlins. The game is on NESN and MLB Network. Corey Kluber will make his spring debut against Miami’s Trevor Rogers.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.