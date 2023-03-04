Tomas Nosek’s nifty shorthanded goal shines a light on scoring touch of Bruins’ bottom-six centers

The goal, a shorthander off a crisp feed from PK partner Charlie Coyle, found Nosek with a clean look at Igor Shesterkin’s doorstep. Then, with a dazzling net-front dipsy-doodle as if a page torn from the Rick Middleton book of trickery, the 6-foot-3-inch Nosek finished with a nifty backhand tuck inside the right post.

Technically, Tomas Nosek’s goal wasn’t the winner in Saturday’s 4-2 dismissal of the Rangers — No. 10 in a row for the juggernaut Bruins — but it delivered a two-goal lead early in the second and ensured that the Blueshirts would face strong headwinds all afternoon at the Garden.

Advertisement

And right there, that’s your league-leading 2022-23 Bruins, when the No. 4 center not only delivers a big goal, but does it with puck panache, sleight of hand, and against one of the world’s best goalies. The magic continues.

Coach Jim Montgomery now will have no choice but to roll out Nosek as his first choice the next time (if) the Bruins are in an overtime shootout.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Hah! Hah! Hah!” Montgomery chortled when presented such a proposition in the postgame news conference. “I’ll have to ask Goalie Bob that one.”

Goalie Bob is Bob Essensa, the goalie coach, who also is in charge of forensically picking apart the opposition’s tenders, and offering the Bruins’ shooters tips on how to beat them. He might be wise to hand that job to Tricky Tomas, the No. 4 center with No. 92 on his back.

The beaming Nosek, his 40th career goal in the net, began celebrating right at the edge of Shesterkin’s crease. Had this Original Six matchup been staged in the Original Six days, Nosek would have spent Saturday night in a dentist’s chair, undergoing repairs, the cost for upstaging the opposition’s goalie right there in his kitchen.

Advertisement

“Yeah, nothing disrespectful,” explained the ever-polite and earnest Nosek. “I just stopped there, and I was looking to point at Charlie [Coyle] … nothing disrespectful ... stopped, finished my play, and as soon as I [could], moved away.”

Garden fans, and the ABC TV national audience, then might have caught a glimpse of the 30-year-old Nosek pointing to the nearby lower-bowl seats and blowing a kiss as he skated to the bench for the celly line. Wife Eliska was in the audience with their two sons, Patrik, 3, and Matias, 2, and he was airmailing a group hug their way.

“I know it’s not easy for my wife, sometimes with the kids, home and alone,” noted Nosek, who traveled a very long road to the NHL, never drafted, then signing a free-agent flyer offered by the Red Wings. “She gave up all for me when we moved [to North America] nine years ago, so … it’s kind of my thank you to my wife.”

Tomas and Eliska have been celebrating their goals the same way since they first crossed the sea from Pardubice, the city in Czechia known for Dominik Hasek, explosives, the world’s best gingerbread, and now for delivering one of the world’s best No. 4 centers to Causeway Street.

“Ever since I was in Grand Rapids,” said Nosek, recalling his early days with the Red Wings farm team. “It’s my way to say thank you to my wife.”

Nosek was one of three Bruins centers, along with Coyle and Patrice Bergeron, who scored Saturday. Had No. 2 pivot David Krejci potted one of his five shot attempts, the Bruins could have hit for one of hockey’s rarest cycles: four centers, all with a goal.

Advertisement

What made the three goals from centers more poignant on Saturday was that two came from the bottom six, with Coyle the anchor on a No. 3 line with newcomer Tyler Bertuzzi and Trent Frederic and Nosek the pivot on the No. 4 line with AJ Greer and newcomer Garnet “Ace” Hathaway.

The Rangers came to town with all their added firepower, including coveted high-profile acquisitions Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane, and by the 21:00 mark, they were pinned to a 2-0 deficit delivered by the Black-and-Gold team’s Nos. 3-4 centers. Outchamagoucha.

Not exactly what the Blueshirts envisioned when they took their Fat Tuesday approach to the trade deadline. Kane landed four shots on Linus Ullmark. Taransenko posted a zero.

Nosek only recently returned to the lineup after being sidelined for a foot fracture suffered against the Rangers on Jan. 19 at Madison Square Garden. Before that, he played for two months with a broken finger, limiting his work at the faceoff dot. TakIng draws is a valued Nosek asset. He won five of seven drops vs. the Rangers.

“As a coach trying to match lines to put your team in favorable positions,” mused Montgomery, “I don’t see us as a 1-2-3-4 line. You know, he’s so good at winning draws … so it allows us to hold the Bergeron and Krejci lines for offensive situations.”

Advertisement

Also, added Montgomery, “It’s very comforting for us as a team” to have Coyle and Nosek typically paired at the front of the No. 1 PK unit.

“We know they’re going to get the job done,” he added. “Not only that, but they read off each other really well with their pressure in-zone, but also with their pressure down-ice. Charlie Coyle knew that [Nosek] would go to the middle of the ice … he makes a poised, calm play and then he finds Nosek at the net-front.”

Sixty-two games in the books, 20 more to go before the playoffs. The Bruins continue to have it going on. They are the top of the class in the Original 32, and the bottom of the order at center is a big part of their success.

Nosek, once kissed off by NHL scouts and dream-makers, might have a few more goals and and a few more smooches to contribute.

“My wife’s given up everything for me,” said the man of the hour, “chased my dream with me.”





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.