What is wide receiver Jakobi Meyers worth on the open market?

There’s mutual interest in a return, with Meyers repeatedly expressing his desire to continue to play for the Patriots. Retaining Meyers would be a smart decision, given his production, reliability, high character, and New England’s needs at the position. But money will obviously be a major determining factor in whether the 26-year-old Meyers suits up in New England for his fifth season and beyond.

1. Perhaps the most popular Patriots-related conversation topic this past week was the market for Jakobi Meyers, who headlines a weak class of free agent wide receivers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Four notes on the Patriots from the annual NFL Scouting Combine . . .

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Allen Lazard are the other two notable wide receivers available, so Meyers should have no trouble collecting competing offers. And after making just over $6 million in career earnings, he’ll surely want to take advantage of an opportunity to cash in.

Initial projections have Meyers earning $12.5 million annually over four years. That number could climb into the $15 million-$18 million range, depending on whom you ask. The Patriots have money to spend, with more than $30 million in salary-cap room, but are they going to shell out for Meyers?

Drew Rosenhaus, Meyers’s agent, is extremely familiar with coach Bill Belichick, having negotiated lucrative deals for multiple clients, including tight end Jonnu Smith, cornerback Jalen Mills, and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. He’ll likely use the contracts of Christian Kirk (four years, $72 million) and Hunter Renfrow (two years, $32 million) as comparisons for Meyers.

While hindsight is 20-20, one can’t help but wonder whether this situation could have been avoided. If the Patriots signed Meyers to a multi-year extension last season, could they have kept the annual value closer to $10 million or less?

2. If Meyers ends up walking, wide receiver certainly becomes even more of a priority for the Patriots. Even if Meyers re-signs, the Patriots still should strengthen the position.

Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins, coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and entering the final year of his rookie contract, is a possible trade target, but Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin does not seem open for business right now.

“I envision him being a part of what we’re doing going forward for a long time,” Tobin said. “[If other teams] want a receiver, go find your own. In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals. So, the trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now.”

Keenan Allen is another trade option or maybe even a surprise cut — the Chargers would save $14.8 million against the salary cap if he’s released — but general manager Tom Telesco pushed back on both possibilities.

“Keenan Allen isn’t going anywhere,” Telesco said.

Executives engage in plenty of posturing, so their words should be taken with a grain of salt. But the Patriots may have to look elsewhere to acquire a No. 1 wide receiver. Houston’s Brandin Cooks? Denver’s Jerry Jeudy?

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon made waves Friday night when he tweeted, “Breaking news: DeAndre Hopkins to the Patriots.” While Hopkins, who turns 31 in June, would be an intriguing target, too, although his rocky relationship with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien (his coach for six seasons in Houston) could complicate things.

3. For all the talk about the coaching staff’s offensive deficiencies last season, the Patriots have cultivated two rising stars on the defensive side.

Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is the obvious one, with the Patriots securing a long-term extension to ward off offers from other teams. Defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, meanwhile, has started to garner attention, too.

Covington, who joined Belichick’s staff in 2017, interviewed for two coordinator openings (Cardinals and Chargers) this hiring cycle. Although he was ultimately passed over, it sure sounds as though he impressed. New Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said he even reported back to Belichick about the experience.

“This guy was on it,” Gannon said. “It was a really cool interview for me. [Covington’s] right there. He’ll be a defensive coordinator next year.”

4. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young chimed in with an endorsement for O’Brien in his new role, joining Nick Caserio and Josh McDaniels in the chorus of positive reviews.

“I loved OB,” Young said of his offensive coordinator for two seasons. “[The Patriots] are getting a great play-caller, a great football mind. He helped me a lot to develop, grow, and really come into my own. He helped me in a lot more ways than people know. So, I love OB. I know he’s going to do great things up there.”

O’Brien is the focal point of New England’s revamped offensive coaching staff, which also features offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and tight ends coach Will Lawing.

Roster changes will come once the legal tampering period for free agency opens March 15, though at least one move is already in the works. The Patriots are expected to release veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, who had one year remaining on his contract.

