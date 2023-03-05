Chiefs’ Travis Kelce pokes fun at rival brother in ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue

In the show’s cold open, the hosts of “Fox & Friends” (Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang) discuss recent revelations that the network’s hosts knew they were promoting misinformation about the 2020 election, as details emerge in a $1.6-billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

On March 4, “Saturday Night Live” featured Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, and country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini of “Love Me Like You Mean It” fame. Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s show.

Kelce danced out onto the SNL stage to start his monologue. He could hardly keep a smile off his face as he delivered his best Patrick Mahomes impression, talked about beating his brother, Eagles’ center Jason Kelce, in this year’s Super Bowl (the elder Kelce was in the audience for his sibling’s debut), and reminisced about his failed reality dating show.

On to some of the sketches

A man (Kelce) leaves an unsettling impression when he takes his dolls out for a date at the American Girl café.

Three guys (comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy) try to improve their confidence with a self-defense class, but it takes a violent turn.

Glenda may have died, but her lover (Kelce) has planned a funeral that surprises her family members.

Abby (Gardner) runs into her ex-boyfriend (Kelce) and his fiancée (Chloe Fineman), and she suddenly develops an affliction of the eyes. (Keep your eyes peeled for a cameo.)

Looking for easy, no-commitment friendship? Try Straight Male Friend.

Glenn (Fineman) and Rodney (Kelce) keep breaking the rules and costing the group money on “Too Hot to Handle.”

A couple (Ego Nwodim, James Austin Johnson) have gone through some changes, but they’ve come up with a song to explain it to the kids.

The musical performances

Ballerini performed “Blindsided” from her new EP, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” for her first time on the “SNL” stage.

She also sang “Penthouse,” clad in white and accompanied by a white piano.