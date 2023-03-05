Recipe: Coinneach MacLeod’s shortbread

¼ cup golden caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 300°F.

2. Cream together the butter, sugar, and salt until pale.

3. Sift in your flour and ground rice and mix until you make a smooth dough.

4. Cover in cling film and chill in the fridge for 15 minutes.

5. Lightly roll out the dough to 1cm thickness and cut into biscuits.

6. Sprinkle over the extra sugar.

7. Bake in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes.

8. Your shortbread pieces should be golden but not browned. Leave to cool on a wire rack.