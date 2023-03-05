Women’s History Month events include panels with local female changemakers, a festival featuring women-directed films, and art celebrating important women

TogetHER 2023 This International Women’s Day event, hosted by Legacy Place in Dedham, will bring people together in celebrating female empowerment and equality. Participants will begin by networking, enjoying snacks like fresh fruit and cheeses, and grabbing a cocktail or mocktail while listening to music by female artists. The following panel discussion, moderated by Kwani Lunis from NBC Boston, will include founder and president of SheChef Elle Simone Scott, paralympic athlete Noelle Lambert, City of Boston Poet Laureate Porsha Olayiwola, and founder and CEO of Booty by Brabants Kelly Brabants. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Strong Women, Strong Girls — a nonprofit that mentors women and girls across generations and teaches stories of strong female role models. Wednesday, 6-8:30 p.m. $20. Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place 200 Elm St., Dedham. eventbrite.com

Since 1987, March has been known as Women’s History Month, reserving space to honor women uplifting society and making important historical strides of all kinds. Many organizations in Greater Boston are taking the opportunity to celebrate women in our community and discuss issues related to gender inequities and beyond. Here are some events you can attend to recognize amazing women this March.

Former mayor Kim Janey will be a panelist at New England Aquarium's "A Changing Environment: How Women Leaders in Boston are Taking the Lead on Climate Resiliency and Community Building." Martha Stewart

A Changing Environment: How Women Leaders in Boston are Taking the Lead on Climate Resiliency and Community Building Through New England Aquarium’s lecture series, local female leaders will gather to discuss gender inequities and representation in the workforce with a focus on topics of climate change and community building. Panelists include former mayor and CEO of Economic Mobility Pathways Kim Janey, waterfront expert Vivien Li, associate principal of urban design at CBT Architects Devanshi Purohit, and president of the Boston branch of NAACP Tanisha M. Sullivan. The conversation will be moderated by director of the Boston Waterfront Initiative at Barr Foundation Jill Valdés Horwood. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Free. In-person and virtual. New England Aquarium’s Simons Theatre, 1 Central Wharf, Boston. neaq.org

Meredith Bergmann will be participating in a conversation about women in sculpture at the Lexington Historical Society March 9. Laney Lloyd

Women in Sculpture Conversation The Lexington Historical Society hosts a discussion about Maria Ausherman’s 2022 book, “Masters of Shape: The Lives and Art of American Women Sculptors,” which explores the work of 17 women sculptors and the discrimination they faced. Ausherman will be in conversation with sculptor Meredith Bergmann about the book and the history of women working in the medium of sculpture. The event will be moderated by Lexington Historical Society executive director Carol S. Ward. Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m., $25 general admission, $20 for Lexington Historical Society members. The Depot, 13 Depot Square, Lexington. eventbrite.com

Sonya Tanae Fort’s “Side View,” 2021. Photograph. Gift of Sonya Tanae Fort in Memory of Atsuyoshi Takayama. Sonya Tanae Fort

Drop into Art Danforth Art Museum hosts a monthly free admission and drop-in day for visitors of all ages to create their own art. March’s focus is on Women’s History Month. Participants will explore photography by Sonya Tanae Fort and Lalla Essaydi on display. Then, in the art school, visitors will make a cyanotype — a means of creating a photograph by exposing light-sensitive paper to light. Each visitor will layer a silhouette of an important women on their paper and place it under a light. The light will expose the paper around the image and turn a darker blue shade, leaving an imprint of the image on the page. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Free. Danforth Art Museum, 14 Vernon St., Framingham. danforth.framingham.edu

Women Take the Reel Film Festival This annual, free film festival from Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Consortium for Graduate Studies in Gender, Culture, Women, and Sexuality — an academic program made up of nine local institutions — spotlights women-directed films that grapple with social issues like gender or sexuality. Each screening includes a discussion and Q&A with either someone involved with the film or a local figure, such as an activist or faculty member. Some films have screened already, but five remain from March 15-March 23 and are hosted by various schools in Greater Boston. “Belly of the Beast”: March 15, 6 p.m., MIT Bartos Theater, “Sisters Rising”: March 15, 6 p.m., virtual, “Abortion and Reproductive Justice Shorts Program”: March 16, 5 p.m., Northeastern ISEC, “Fly So Far”: March 21, 6 p.m., MIT Bartos Theater, “BURKINABÈ RISING: the art of resistance in Burkina Faso”: March 23, 4 p.m., Virtual. Free. gcws.mit.edu

Gund Kwok Dance Performance Gund Kwok Asian Women’s Lion and Dragon Dance Troupe, a lion and dragon dance organization founded in 1998 for Asian women and the first of its kind in the United States, performs at Boston Public Library’s Codman Square Branch. “Gund Kwok” translates to “heroine” in Cantonese, according to the group’s website. The performance will incorporate information about 2023′s significance as the Year of the Rabbit and the history of the lion dance, as well as an opportunity for the audience to try on the lion costumes. March 18, noon, free. Codman Square Branch of the Boston Public Library, 690 Washington St. bpl.bibliocommons.com

Women’s History Month: Mary Pinard & Moira Linehan with Jennifer Barber Poets Moira Linehan and Mary Pinard will read selections from their work, which is connected to the lives of women as artists, travelers, and wives. Linehan published two collections, “Toward” and “& Company,” in 2020 and Barber published two books, “Portal” in 2014 and “Ghost Heart” in 2022. The host, Brookline Booksmiths, is an independent, family-owned bookstore and suggests donating $5, so they can continue putting on author events. March 30, 7 p.m. Free, $5 donation suggested. Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline. eventbrite.com

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com. Abigail Lee can be reached at abigail.lee@globe.com.