Cape Cod Canal closes as endangered right whales move through

Environmental Police were notified by the US Army Corp of Engineers at 10:30 a.m. that a juvenile right whale was heading west in the canal toward Buzzards Bay. Once it reached Massachusetts Maritime Academy, the whale turned back toward Cape Cod Bay, where it again reversed direction and started back to the west, Environmental Police said in a statement.

The Cape Cod Canal was closed to vessel traffic until at least Monday morning as a group of endangered North Atlantic right whales began to move through the canal on Sunday, causing a backup of boats waiting for passage, according to the US Coast Guard and the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

An hour later, the Center for Coastal Studies reported three additional right whales feeding off the canal’s east end, near the entrance from Cape Cod Bay, according to Environmental Police. In response, the Army Corps of Engineers shut down the canal to vessels, the agency said.

An Environmental Police spokesperson said the closure caused a backup of commercial vessels waiting to pass through the canal.

The Army Corps of Engineers did not return messages seeking more information Sunday.

The North Atlantic right whale is among the world’s most endangered species of large whales, with a population of just 340, according to an October report from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium.

