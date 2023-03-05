Fitchburg woman injured after snowmobile crash in New Hampshire

At about 10:15 a.m., authorities received a 911 call reporting a woman who sustained a leg injury after a snowmobile crash, police said. Dispatchers notified members of the 45th Parallel EMS, along with Pittsburg Fire and Rescue, and rescue personnel responded to Beach Road and Primary Trail 141, according to the statement.

A Fitchburg woman was taken to a hospital after she crashed a rented snowmobile in Pittsburg, N.H., on Saturday morning, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Investigators determined that the operator of the snowmobile, Jody Cadieux, 66, of Fitchburg, and a riding partner were attempting to make a U-turn at the intersection of Primary Trail 141 and Primary Trail 142 when Cadieux accidentally hit the accelerator, propelling her over a snow bank next to Beach Road, according to the statement.

Cadieux was trapped under the snowmobile for a short time until her riding partner was able to help her, officials said. She was evaluated by the 45th Parallel EMS team and then taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H., for treatment of her injuries.

Information about Cadieux’s condition was not available Sunday.