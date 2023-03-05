Holman Stadium to become a stop on New Hampshire’s Black heritage trail

The plaque will be unveiled on May 30 before a game featuring the Nashua Silver Knights, a collegiate baseball team that now calls the stadium home, according to the statement. The Knights will play against the Westfield Starfires, according to the team’s Facebook.

The stadium in 1946 became home to the country’s first racially integrated baseball team affiliated with the major leagues when it welcomed Campanella and Newcombe onto the Nashua Dodgers team, according to a statement from the Black Heritage Trail.

A plaque honoring African American baseball players Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe will be erected in May at the former Nashua Dodgers’ Holman Stadium, according to the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire.

“We are very excited to have a place on the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire,” said Nashua Mayor James W. Donchess in the statement. “It is important that we honor these two players – Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe – in the place where they made history.”

A Hall of Fame catcher, Campanella began playing professional baseball when he was 15 years old, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He spent eight years in the Negro Leagues before he was signed him into the Nashua Dodgers, a Class B New England League team in 1946.

In 1947, he made the jump to Triple-A Montreal Royals. And in the following year, he began the season with the St. Paul Saints, in the American Association of Professional Baseball league hitting 11 home runs in his first 24 games, according to the Hall of Fame. By midseason, he was with the Brooklyn Dodgers — now the Los Angeles Dodgers — as their regular catcher.

His 10-year career with the Dodgers was marked by 242 home runs, 856 RBI and five postseason appearances, according to the Hall of Fame. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1969.

Newcombe dropped out of high school during his junior year to pursue baseball full time, according to the Society for American Baseball Research.

He made his professional debut on May 14, 1944, at Ruppert Stadium, in New Jersey, working in relief.

He stood out in the wider baseball scene during his rookie campaign at the 1949 All-Star Game, becoming the first African American pitcher to do so, according to the Society for American Baseball Research.

He won the Rookie of the Year Award and became the first recipient of the Cy Young Award in 1956, when he was also named the National League’s Most Valuable Player, according to the Society for American Baseball Research. He was the first player to win all three major awards and a World Series ring, according to the Society for American Baseball Research.

The city is also considering displaying a case containing Nashua baseball artifacts relating to Campanella, Newcombe, the Dodgers, and Holman Stadium during the event, which would then be on permanent display inside City Hall, according to the statement.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.