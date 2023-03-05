New Bedford man charged with attempted unarmed robbery at Back Bay station

A 38-year-old New Bedford man was arrested and charged with attempted unarmed robbery after an incident Thursday night at the MBTA’s Back Bay station, officials said.

Jamaal Rahmeen was arraigned on the charge Friday in the central division of Boston Municipal Court, where he pleaded not guilty, court records show. He was ordered held in Suffolk County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail and is due back in court on April 4, records show. There was no attorney listed for Rahmeen.

At around 8:25 p.m. Thursday, Transit Police officers at Back Bay station heard screams of, “Police ... help ... police,” according to a statement from the MBTA Transit Police.