North Weymouth man dies on snorkeling trip in Florida Keys

A 61-year-old man from North Weymouth died Saturday while on a snorkeling trip off the coast of Islamorada, Florida, officials there said.

Patrick Alan Martinec was snorkeling at Alligator Reef with Sundance Watersports on Saturday afternoon when he began signaling for help in the water about 2:20 p.m., according to a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Martinec was brought back to the boat, where the crew began to perform CPR and took him to shore, the statement said.