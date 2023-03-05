Pedestrian struck by snowmobile in Pittsburg, N.H.

A male pedestrian was injured when he was struck by a snowmobile near the town beach in Pittsburg, N.H. on Saturday evening, officials said.
At around 7:30 p.m., a conservation officer was patrolling Back Lake during Pittsburg’s Parade of Lights benefiting local firefighters and heard the revving of a snowmobile, followed by multiple people yelling, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game. Upon arriving at the scene, the officer and a group of bystanders found a male pedestrian who had been struck by a snowmobile, the statement said. The pedestrian’s identity was not released.
Thomas Belknap, 26, of Fayston, Vt., started his snowmobile while with a group of people, but the machine suddenly accelerated at a high rate of speed and struck the pedestrian, officials said. The pedestrian was cared for at the scene until first responders arrived and was evaluated by an EMS team before being taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H., for his injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. No information on the condition of the pedestrian was immediately available.
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.