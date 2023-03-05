Pedestrian struck by snowmobile in Pittsburg, N.H.

A male pedestrian was injured when he was struck by a snowmobile near the town beach in Pittsburg, N.H. on Saturday evening, officials said.

At around 7:30 p.m., a conservation officer was patrolling Back Lake during Pittsburg’s Parade of Lights benefiting local firefighters and heard the revving of a snowmobile, followed by multiple people yelling, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game. Upon arriving at the scene, the officer and a group of bystanders found a male pedestrian who had been struck by a snowmobile, the statement said. The pedestrian’s identity was not released.