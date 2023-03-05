Police seek to identify suspect in breaking and entering, assault at Roxbury McDonald’s

At about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a McDonald’s at 301 Warren St. and met with the restaurant’s manager, who said the suspect entered the building after hours, possibly through the drive through window, according to the statement.

The Boston Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying a man who allegedly broke into a Roxbury McDonald’s after hours and confronted employees, according to a statement from the department.

Once he was inside, according to the statement, the suspect allegedly was confrontational with the restaurant’s staff and pushed one worker while demanding cash. He eventually took several bags of food that were set aside for delivery drivers before fleeing on foot, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s who is about 5′10″ tall and was wearing a green sweatshirt and dark pants at the time of the incident, police said. The Boston Police Department asks anyone with information about the suspect to contact them at 617-343-4275.

If anyone wishes to assist the investigation anonymously, they can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to 27463, officials said.