Rockland man accused of kicking out window on Red Line train, pulling fire alarm

A 51-year-old Rockland man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly kicked out a window on an MBTA Red Line train and pulled a fire alarm for no reason, officials said.

Christopher Kucinski was arrested at North Quincy station at around 1:30 a.m., according to a Twitter post from Transit Police and an e-mail from Superintendent Richard Sullivan, a department spokesman.

Kucinski is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday, according to Sullivan. It was unclear Sunday whether he had hired an attorney. No further information was immediately available.