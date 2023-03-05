South Boston officials to meet with police on concerns over St. Patrick’s Day parade security

They want to ensure that the March 19 parade will be “a safe and inclusive event for all,” according to a letter sent Saturday to MBTA Police Chief Kenneth Green. The letter was signed by US Representative Stephen F. Lynch, state Senator Nick Collins, state Representative David Biele, plus Boston City Council member Michael F. Flaherty and President Edward Flynn, who posted a copy of the letter online.

A group of South Boston elected officials plan to meet with MBTA and Boston police this week to collaborate on a security plan for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parade in attempt to keep the historic celebration free of hate messages.

Advertisement

“This is a city that respects people of color and our immigrant roots,” Flynn said in a phone interview Sunday. “We are an inclusive city, and we treat everyone with respect and dignity.

“Any type of hate speech or hate crimes will not be tolerated,” he said.

Flynn urged action to prevent a repeat of last year’s parade, when members of NSC-131 displayed a large banner that read, “Keep Boston Irish.”

NSC-131, which is also called the Nationalist Social Club, has been classified as a neo-Nazi group by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Flynn called the neo-Nazi presence at last year’s parade “a terrible embarrassment to our city.”

The parade can draw more than 1 million people to South Boston and they largely travel into the city on the T, officials said in the letter.

Last year, NSC-131 members used public transit to get to the parade and defaced public property on the T and in the city with stickers and fliers bearing white supremacist messages, according to Flynn.

In their letter, the South Boston officials called those messages “hateful propaganda.”

Mayor Michelle Wu’s office is working with the Boston Police Department to ensure the St. Patrick’s Day parade is a “safe and welcoming event” for all residents and visitors, a city spokesperson said in an e-mail.

Advertisement

“Boston will not tolerate hate, and we will not be intimidated in our work to build a city for everyone,” the e-mail said.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman, referred a request for comment to Wu’s office. Green did not respond to requests for comment.

Collins told WCVB-TV that those who signed the letter want to be proactive on security matters ahead of the parade.

“We want to make sure those who are coming in feel safe, and that those who want to come in and cause trouble [to] know that that won’t be tolerated,” Collins told the station.

Over the past few years in Boston and across the country, there has been a rise in hate crimes targeting communities of color, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ community, Flynn said.

In Winthrop in June 2021, David Green, 68, a retired state trooper, and Ramona Cooper, 60, an Air Force veteran, were killed by Nathan Allen, 28, whom authorities described as an extremist who believed white people were “apex predators.”

Allen, who was killed by a Winthrop police sergeant, left behind writings that indicated he killed Green and Cooper because they were Black, authorities have said.

Last July, about 100 white supremacists with the group Patriot Front marched largely unchallenged through Boston. Several of the marchers attacked a Black man, and Wu later acknowledged the demonstration took Boston police by surprise.

Advertisement

Later that month, NSC-131′s founder, Christopher R. Hood Jr., was arrested by Boston police while leading a demonstration against a children’s drag queen story hour that was hosted in Jamaica Plain.

Hood got into a fight with a counterprotester, according to police, and was charged in connection with the brawl. The case remains pending in West Roxbury Municipal Court.

Similar protests have occurred in places including Fall River and Taunton.

Since the pandemic, anti-Asian hate speech also has been on the rise. In Quincy, authorities in December charged a man who they said threatened an Asian family, then hit one of them with his car.

Workers at Boston Children’s Hospital in recent months have faced death threats, hate mail, and antisemitic messages that appeared to have been largely spurred by an anti-LGBTQ+ Twitter account that attacked the hospital for providing care to transgender children and teens.

Flynn said he has been meeting with officials at Boston Children’s Hospital to discuss the harassment of staff and patients. He has also met with other groups, including the city’s Human Rights Commission, civil rights organizations, and the Anti-Defamation League.

Elected leaders need to condemn hate speech and violence, Flynn said.

“I think it’s important that every elected official speak out against the escalation of hate groups throughout the country,” he said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.