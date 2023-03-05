Two people injured, one critically, after shed fire in Agawam

Two people were taken to the hospital and one is in critical condition after a shed caught fire in Agawam early Saturdaymorning, the fire department said.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 901 Main St. shortly after 6 a.m., Agawam fire said in a statement posted on Facebook. When they arrived, the shed was fully engulfed in flames.

Two people were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with injuries, the statement said. One was in critical condition, and the other was in stable condition with minor injuries.