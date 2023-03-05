US Attorney Rachael Rollins travels to Alabama to commemorate 58th anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday’ and the Voting Rights Act of 1965

This is not her first time visiting this bridge, which is named after a Ku Klux Klan leader and was the site where civil rights marchers were brutally attacked by law enforcement officers. That event on March 7, 1965 became known as “Bloody Sunday,” and the bridge became a civil rights landmark. In 2019, when she was serving as Suffolk District Attorney , Rollins marched with prosecutors from around the country across the bridge.

US Attorney Rachael Rollins is scheduled to lead a delegation of more than two dozen US attorneys across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. on Sunday to commemorate the 58th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, according to a statement from her office.

The delegation of prosecutors will also meet with community and civil rights leaders and visit historic civil rights institutions during their trip, which will be from March 4 to 7, Rollins’s office said in the statement.

“Walking the same steps as those who courageously marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 is a powerful and moving experience. I am incredibly honored to join my Justice Department colleagues in Selma,” Rollins said in the statement. “The beliefs that compelled those before us to march toward justice — that everyone should have equitable access to participatory democracy, fair and equal protection of the law, and the ability to live and thrive authentically and fully as themselves — are identical to what drives the work of my office and the Justice Department today.”

Rollins, who serves as vice chair of the Attorney General Advisory Committee’s Civil Rights Subcommittee, planned the trip along with chairman US Attorney Nicholas Brown of the Western District of Washington, the statement said.

In addition to walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, the delegation is scheduled to meet with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division; Myron Thompson, the first Black assistant attorney general for Alabama and the second Black federal judge in the state; and Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization that provides legal representation to people who have been illegally convicted, unfairly sentenced, or abused in state jails and prisons, the statement said.

Rollins and the delegation will also visit The Johnson Institute in the Montgomery federal courthouse; The Memorial for Peace and Justice, and The Legacy Museum, which provides a detailed history of slavery in the United States.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.