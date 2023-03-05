What does Eli Lilly’s insulin cap mean for Massachusetts?

Of the more than 30 million Americans with diabetes, 7.4 million require the use of insulin, a hormone that helps the body turn food into energy and control the levels of sugar in the blood, according to the American Diabetes Association .

The company announced Wednesday that it would lower the price of Humalog, its most commonly prescribed insulin, and another insulin called Humulin, by 70 percent. It plans to also expand its Insulin Value Program that caps out-of-pocket costs for patients at $35 or less per month starting in the fourth quarter, which begins in October.

The insulin price drop announced last week by Eli Lilly was good news for the half million people in Massachusetts with diagnosed diabetes.

Yet nearly 1 in 5 American adults rations their insulin because of its high cost, according to a recent study in the Annals of Internal Medicine, putting them at risk for life-threatening complications.

Here’s what the price cuts will mean in Massachusetts.

How many people in the state have diabetes?

More than 487,000 people in the Commonwealth, or around 1 in 14 adults, have diagnosed diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with Black and Hispanic residents more likely than white residents to have the disease. Those with diabetes spend approximately 2.3 times more on medical expenses than those without the disease, reports the American Diabetes Association.

How much does insulin currently cost? And, how will the decision affect drug prices in the state?

The cost of insulin can vary greatly and depends on a number of factors, including whether a patient is insured, what kind of plan they have, and what type of medication they need.

A recent report by the Department of Health and Human Services found that, in 2019, the national average out-of-pocket cost was $58 for a 30-day supply of insulin and patients with private insurance or Medicare paid about $63. It also found that 1 in 5 Americans taking insulin paid more than $70 per prescription.

Currently, MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program, covers the cost of insulin, insulin pumps, and continuous glucose monitors, which are used by diabetics to track their blood glucose levels.

Those on Medicare received relief last year when the Inflation Reduction Act capped the cost of insulin at $25 per month for Medicare recipients, effective this year.

The patients who will see a price difference are those using private insurance to buy the drugs that Lilly said it will make cheaper, according to Dr. Alexander Turchin, Director of Informatics Research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s endocrinology division and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

What else is being done to lower insulin costs?

Last year, state Senator Cindy Friedman sponsored a bill to limit out-of-pocket spending on insulin by capping co-pays at $25 for a 30-day supply and eliminating deductibles. While the bill ultimately failed to pass, she said the Legislature will likely revisit the issue this year.

President Joe Biden wants Congress to go further. In his State of the Union address this year, he urged lawmakers to cap insulin prices at $35 for all patients.

“Big Pharma has been unfairly charging people hundreds of dollars and making record profits. Not anymore,” he said in his address.

In the wake of Eli Lilly’s announcement, Senator Bernie Sanders has called on the CEOs of Novo Nordisk and Sonofi, the two other major insulin makers, to follow suit.

“People with diabetes should not be forced to pay $98 for a vial of insulin that costs just $8 to manufacture and can be purchased in Canada for just $12,” the Senate health committee chair wrote in a letter Wednesday.

What else is needed to make insulin affordable for everyone?

Eli Lilly’s decision proves that insulin costs never needed to be as high as they’ve been, said Eric Moyal, founder of Project Insulin, a Cambridge-based nonprofit developing a generic long-acting insulin it plans to sell at cost directly to customers. Without government regulations, there is also no guarantee other companies will lower their prices or that Eli Lilly won’t eventually increase its price again, he notes.

“This was not federally mandated, it’s a choice,” he said. “They can bring prices down now and bring it back up later.”

Dr. Debra Shapiro, an internal medicine specialist at Mount Auburn Hospital, also noted that insulin is not the only cost that diabetics have to worry about.

“Each piece of what they need costs money,” she said. “The insulin may now be affordable but not everyone may have access to pumps and monitors.”

Insulin pumps and glucose monitors are not always covered by insurance, she said, and ensuring their affordability is another important step in accessible diabetes care.

Zeina Mohammed can be reached at zeina.mohammed@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @_ZeinaMohammed.