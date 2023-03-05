Buchanan tried to hold Union together. That merits some revisionism, at least.

National mythologies have swept into the dustbin those who tried to avoid war, because of our intense need to believe the bloodshed was worthwhile. See Eugene Debs and Woodrow Wilson, see Neville Chamberlain at Munich. And so James Buchanan has always been an easy target (“The credentials of presidential candidates are overrated,” Jeff Jacoby, Ideas, Feb. 19). He tried to save the union without war and failed. Why are we upset that war was delayed four years?
Northerners wanted to believe the lives lost saving the union were worthwhile, so freeing the slaves became an urgent cause, but not until send-them-to-Africa-or-Haiti Abraham Lincoln realized by Antietam in September 1862 that the war would not be short. Though before the war we had kept abolitionism on the political fringe, it was now morally useful.
War is a blunt instrument and must be accompanied by a plan for significant postwar social change, a Marshall Plan (to jump ahead some 80 years). Despite more than 600,000 Civil War deaths, the postwar suffering of freed Black people under an abusive sharecropping system made a mockery of “freedom” (from slavery to debt slavery). If we were so passionate about the fate of Black people, why could we not even muster the will to give them “40 acres and a mule” as they wandered the countryside, uninvited north? And why, 160 years later, do we still refuse to accept their descendants into full membership in society?
Because of where we find ourselves today in both race relations and the strength of our common bond as a nation, perhaps we need some revisionism, some modesty, about Mr. Lincoln’s war and Buchanan’s so-called incompetence. Which is the less immoral instrument of a democracy, seemingly endless negotiation or war without a vision?
John Slonaker
Carlisle, Pa.
