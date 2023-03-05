Buchanan tried to hold Union together. That merits some revisionism, at least.

National mythologies have swept into the dustbin those who tried to avoid war, because of our intense need to believe the bloodshed was worthwhile. See Eugene Debs and Woodrow Wilson, see Neville Chamberlain at Munich. And so James Buchanan has always been an easy target (“The credentials of presidential candidates are overrated,” Jeff Jacoby, Ideas, Feb. 19). He tried to save the union without war and failed. Why are we upset that war was delayed four years?

Northerners wanted to believe the lives lost saving the union were worthwhile, so freeing the slaves became an urgent cause, but not until send-them-to-Africa-or-Haiti Abraham Lincoln realized by Antietam in September 1862 that the war would not be short. Though before the war we had kept abolitionism on the political fringe, it was now morally useful.