Families face agonizing choices in nursing home crunch

In a painful case of déjà vu, some readers who saw last Sunday’s front-page article, “Nursing home closures set off scramble, panic,” might have recalled a very similar front-page story from December 2022 (“Nursing homes fear breaking point near”). That earlier piece, also published on a Sunday, focused on a family-owned facility in Tewksbury that reduced its occupancy because of a staff shortage, a condition that affects most of the state’s skilled nursing facilities.

My family is struggling to find a path for my chronically ill sister who uses a wheelchair that will allow her to transition from her private-pay facility to Medicaid when we can no longer afford the $8,000 monthly fee for her care. Our journey has taught us that the private sector cannot be relied on to take care of our vulnerable loved ones and that the public sector feels no sense of urgency to address this heartbreaking issue. What a mess.