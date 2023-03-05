For (probably not) the last time: Michelle Obama isn’t running for president

During her first public appearance after she and her husband left the White House in 2017, Obama was inevitably asked, “Are there any political ambitions in your future?” As the audience cheered, Obama shook her head and said, “It’s all well and good until you start running, and then the knives come out.”

For years, the former FLOTUS turned bestselling author has been unequivocal — she has no interest in running for political office. She hasn’t left any door of possibility even slightly ajar. She has permitted no space between the lines for someone to misread anything she has already said.

Michelle Obama will not be the next President of the United States. Or the one after that. Or ever.

But when has such a definitive response ever stopped pundits from pundit-ing?

“Should Biden step aside, there is only one Democrat that the Republican Party would truly, and with good reason, fear in 2024: Michelle Obama,” Douglas Schoen, a Democratic political consultant, wrote in a recent Orange County Register column.

Polls are sprouting up on social media. Tucker Carlson, a fabulist who says things he doesn’t believe to rile up ratings and Fox News viewers, claims Obama’s promotional tour for her latest book “The Light We Carry” could be interpreted as “the beginnings of a presidential campaign.”

President Biden isn’t stepping aside. First lady Jill Biden has all but confirmed her husband’s plans to seek reelection. Even with the slim-to-none chance that Biden decides to pass, Obama won’t be launching a bid to replace him as the Democratic standard bearer.

That the “will-she-or-won’t-she” speculation about Obama is heating up again speaks to Democrats’ continued unease with Biden running for a second term. A poll last month showed that only 37 percent in his party believe he should seek reelection.

Whether it’s his age (80) or his middling job performance rating (which curiously fails to match what he’s actually accomplished), there are Democrats who won’t stop fantasizing about a better alternative to take on Donald Trump, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, or whoever floats to the top of the Republican cesspool.

Of course, even though Obama could win her party’s nomination, she has often cited the toll it would take on her family as a deterrent to running. In 2017, she called public service “worthwhile” and “important” but added, “I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again because when you run for higher office, it’s not just you. It’s your whole family.”

No doubt she remembers the racism her husband and their daughters faced during his presidency. Fox News called her “Obama’s baby mama,” a loaded racist term. In an attempt to satirize irrational fears about the Obamas, a New Yorker cover illustration portrayed her as a gun-toting, Afro-wearing radical fist-bumping her husband, who was dressed as Osama bin Laden. To say nothing of the way Vice President Kamala Harris has been treated. Why would Obama subject herself to all that misogynoir?

While admitting that an Obama run is “improbable,” Schoen wrote, “She is the only alternative to Biden who could save the party from a grueling primary battle — one that would put intraparty divisions and rifts on display and delay Democrats’ pivot to the general election campaign.”

The operative word here is “save.”

What undergirds such arguments is the annoying implication that Black women exist only to save America from its worst political impulses. Black women thwarted disgraced former Alabama judge Roy Moore’s bid for the U.S. Senate in 2017. It was Black women, including former Democratic gubernatorial nominee and “Fair Fight” founder Stacey Abrams and LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, whose organizational skills led Democrats to claim both Senate seats in Georgia in 2021. And they got Senator Raphael Warnock re-elected last year.

No demographic group voted in greater numbers against Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 than Black women. That’s because Black women don’t vote against their best interest, though the candidates they support tend to fall short in reciprocating commensurate support for Black women.

It’s become a kind of ritual every four years to speculate on Obama’s political plans. She will do what she’s always done — lend her star power to the eventual Democratic nominee and continue to fight for the causes and communities she has always championed.

Soon, Biden will launch his reelection bid, and conjecture about the former first lady vying for the White House will again cool down. At least until 2027.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.