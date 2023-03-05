Bruins Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron have forged an on-ice partnership without parallel

That meant Bergeron was filling in as No. 1 center for a Wednesday night game against the Predators. Skating with him at TD Garden: Marchand, who was making his NHL debut, and Michael Ryder.

The Bruins of Oct. 21, 2009 had lost No. 1 center Marc Savard (broken foot) and top left wing Milan Lucic (broken finger) to injuries. The month before, they traded the right wing on that line, Phil Kessel, to Toronto.

In a 3-2 win, Marchand picked up his first career point on a Ryder goal, Bergeron scored another, and the shorthanded Bruins won when newcomer Steve Begin broke a tie in the third period. The Marchand-Bergeron-Ryder line was on the ice for two goals and one against, in 12:07 of ice time at five on five.

It was the start of the most fruitful partnership in Bruins history.

Entering this week, Marchand and Bergeron — the latter of whom debuted six seasons earlier — have factored into 406 goals together. That is tied with Phil Esposito and Ken Hodge for the most of any Bruins duo.

They can break the record Thursday against Edmonton, likely with Jake DeBrusk as their wingman. Whoever has been on the right of them — Ryder, Tyler Seguin, Mark Recchi, Reilly Smith, Brett Connolly, David Pastrnak, or DeBrusk — that pair has been lights-out for 14 seasons.

With Bergeron and Marchand on the ice together since the latter’s 2009 debut, the Bruins have outscored teams, 512-304, at five on five, which equals 62.7 percent of all goals scored (according to Natural Stat Trick). In all situations, including special teams, the Bruins are up, 915-502 (scoring 64.6 percent of the goals).

For longevity and two-way production, that is the gold standard across the league.

Over the last 14 years, the NHL’s play-by-play data shows they have played 12,615 minutes and 28 seconds together. That’s the equivalent of nearly nine days’ worth of all-out, 200-foot shifts.

Bergeron wasn’t on the ice for Marchand’s first NHL goal. It came Nov. 3, 2010, an unassisted shorthanded breakaway against Buffalo’s Jhonas Enroth. The others on the ice were Gregory Campbell, Andrew Ference, and Zdeno Chara when Marchand skated on a Tim Connolly giveaway, took it the distance, and dangled his way onto the scoresheet.

Later in that period, the future best pals made their first connection. It also came shorthanded. Marchand’s shot bounced away from the retreating Buffalo power play, and Bergeron found a soft spot to collect the loose puck. He gathered his own rebound off a Paul Gaustad shot block and sailed a wrister from the circle past Enroth.

They were together in Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, each scoring a pair of goals in a 4-0 Cup-clinching win. Bergeron’s overtime winner in Game 7 over Toronto in 2013 was assisted by Marchand. When Marchand scored Nov. 21 in Tampa, he wheeled and gestured excitedly at Bergeron, whose assist was Bergeron’s 1,000th point.

“It started as a business relationship,” Marchand said last May, when Bergeron was mulling his decision to retire or return for a 19th season at age 37. “He had to put up with me for the first couple years. I get to watch one of the best in our game do his thing on and off the ice, how he takes care of himself, trains and prepares, how much he cares. And then we became really good friends.

“I owe so much of what I’m able to accomplish to him. Not just because of playing on the same line, just because of how great a leader he is, how great a person he is. To be able to learn day in, day out from a guy like that, I don’t think I really understood how much it meant.”

“Those habits that he has wear off on you and bleed into your daily routine. You don’t want to let a guy like that down.”

That’s another reason why Marchand has said several times, in this record-setting season, that nothing matters but the Stanley Cup.

At 34, he wants another one for himself, but he wants to make sure Bergeron, whenever he steps away, carries no what-ifs with him.

