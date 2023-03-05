Bryce Harper, on the comeback trail following elbow surgery, will report to Phillies camp

The Phillies lost the World Series to the Houston Astros in six games, but Harper batted .349 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 17 postseason games. His two-run homer with two outs in eighth inning captured the pennant for the Phillies in a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres.

The two-time National League MVP was injured early last season and played right field for the final time April 16. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection on his ailing elbow in May and became a full-time designated hitter to finish the season, helping lead Philadelphia to its first World Series since 2009.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper said he will report to spring training Wednesday as he continues recovering from elbow surgery and then determine when he can return full time.

In November, he underwent reconstructive right elbow surgery, causing him to miss the beginning of spring training.

The 30-year-old will have some catching up to do when he arrives in Clearwater, Fla. His teammates have been adjusting to new pitch-clock rules, part of Major League Baseball’s efforts to speed up the game.

“It’s going to be a different game, of course, especially with myself and a lot of guys that have been playing for a long time,” Harper said Sunday in Las Vegas. “It’s going to be different to see baseball on a time clock, but it’s something we’re going to have to adapt to. We’ll see what happens going forward. I look forward to kind of progressing in that how and when I can.”

Harper was at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to serve as grand marshal for the NASCAR Cup Series’ Pennzoil 400 race. He is a Las Vegas native who makes his offseason home here.

MLB will not discipline Clevinger

Major League Baseball will not be disciplining White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger following an investigation into domestic violence allegations made by the mother of his daughter. The Athletic reported Olivia Finestead told the outlet she notified MLB of her allegations last summer.

The White Sox signed the righthander as a free agent in December and the team later said it was unaware of the allegations or an investigation.

MLB issued the following statement on Sunday from its New York offfices:

“The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations against Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger. The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records. The Office of the Commissioner has closed this investigation and, barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations.

“As part of his path forward, Mr. Clevinger has voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the collectively bargained policies, and to comply with any of the boards’ recommendations. MLB will continue to make support services available to Mr. Clevinger, his family, and other individuals involved in the investigation.”