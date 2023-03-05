Depth of emotion: Andrew Gaffney lifts 11th-seeded Braintree boys’ hockey past Arlington into Division 1 quarterfinals

Sophomore Andrew Gaffney provided the heroics, collecting a deflected shot from sophomore Matt Harvey in the slot and firing the rebound home to net the winner with 1:37 to play.

At a time when most teams shrink the bench, Braintree boys’ hockey coach Dave Fasano was rewarded for his confidence in his team’s depth.

With under two minutes remaining in a tie game, Braintree’s third line hopped over the boards.

Gaffney’s tally lifted 11th-seeded Braintree to a 3-2 win over No. 6 Arlington at Ed Burns Arena in the teams’ third meeting of the season in the second round of the Division 1 state tournament. The Wamps (14-6-2) will meet No. 14 Reading (13-7-3) in the quarterfinals.

“Every time they made a push on us, we seemed to answer back,” said Fasano. “This was no fluke. We were a good hockey team out there tonight.”

Junior Larry Graziano scored twice, showing tremendous chemistry with senior captain Nick Fasano and senior Charlie DiMartino atop the first line. Graziano netted a first-period breakaway before slamming home a one-timer on a second period power play.

“We know where each other are, we don’t even have to look,” said Graziano.

The Wamps, who were 4-3-1 on Jan. 16, have shown tremendous resiliency, rallying around their seniors. A hard-working and a dedicated group, the Wamps prevailed by sticking to their systems as the teams traded blows in a tightly-contested affair.

“We’re not getting on a bus on a Sunday night to come up here just to say that we made it to the next round: we’re here to win a hockey game,” said Fasano.

“We’re establishing ourselves as a solid program, which we have been for a long time,” added Fasano. “When you can come in here, Ed Burns Arena, and beat one of the top one, two, or three public schools in the state –– I guess we’re up there too.”

Reading 4, Hingham 0 — Laz Giardina scored twice in a second-round upset at Canton Ice House for the No. 14 Rockets (13-7-3) against the third-ranked Harbormen (15-4-5). Chris Hanifan posted a shutout, standing tall in net.

“I was thrilled with the effort from the whole team, from start to finish,” said Reading coach Mark Doherty. “It was probably our most complete effort of the year. Hanifan was rock solid.”

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 5, Arlington Catholic 1 — Connor McKenna scored twice in a second-round win at New England Sports Center for the ninth-ranked Pioneers (11-10-1).

Xaverian 5, Belmont 2 — Two goals from Joe Di Martino helped the seventh-seeded Hawks build an early lead and third-period goals from Liam Capplis and Thomas Dunn gave Xaverian (14-8) breathing room in a Round of 16 victory. Jackson Morse also scored for the Hawks, who will take on No. 2 Catholic Memorial (19-2-1) in the quarterfinals at a date and place to be announced.

Division 2 State

Hopkinton 6, Westwood 3 — Joey Carrazza’s hat trick and two goals from Joey Scardino lifted the eighth-seeded Hillers (18-4-0) into the quarterfinals. Ryan Teitel also scored for Hopkinton.

Newburyport 3, Plymouth South 2 — A year after being eliminated in double overtime in the Round of 16, Braeden Curran’s wrister in overtime propelled the sixth-seeded Clippers (11-9-3) into the quarterfinals. Jackson DeVivo and Ryan Philbin scored with assists from Max Puleo, Tristan Joyce, Colby Arel, and Curran.

Newburyport will face No. 3 Canton (19-4-0) at Gallo Arena Wednesday at 5:45.

Norwood 5, Tewksbury 2 — Senior Anthony Gillis netted a hat trick in a second-round win at Breakaway Ice Center for the No. 16 Mustangs (14-6-2) in an upset of the top-ranked Redmen (19-2-1). TJ Martin scored the eventual winner, Rich Carroll tallied, and Anthony Amato made 41 saves. The Mustangs started hot, scoring twice in the first two and a half minutes of the game.

“I’ve been here seven years, it’s probably our biggest win,” said Norwood coach Chuck Allen. “Maybe we’re peaking at the right time. We had a slow start, picked it up in the middle of the season. My goaltender is playing unbelievable. A hot goaltender can win you the whole thing.”

Walpole 9, Auburn 2 — In 20 years as a hockey coach, Ron Dowd has never had a player with a six-goal performance. But Walpole senior Jason Finkelstein changed that, picking up the elusive double hat trick for the No. 4 Timberwolves (14-6-2) in the Round of 16 win at Rodman Arena.

“He’s a dynamic skater as it is,” Dowd said of Finkelstein, who also scored in Walpole’s first-round win. “Today, he had that jump in his step. It seemed like every time he touched the puck, he was scoring.”

Finkelstein, committed to play baseball at Babson, scored the Timberwolves’ first five goals, then picked up his sixth before the second period had finished. Dowd said Finkelstein’s third goal — where he skated past two defenders and finished — was the pick of the bunch, but his other goals showed off his coachability.

With the Timberwolves intent on crashing the Auburn net early looking for rebounds, Finkelstein buried his first goal doing just that. On his sixth, Dowd spoke to him before that shift about shooting earlier when cutting to the net. Finkelstein did as instructed.

“Right from the start, I could tell from looking in his eyes, he was on his game today,” Dowd said. “I said to one of my coaches early in the game, ‘He’s going be tough today.’” Fellow senior Eddie Jackson scored twice for the Timberwolves, while classmate Matt Bianculli racked up four assists.

Division 3 State

Essex Tech 5, Pembroke 0 — Bryan Swaczyk scored twice in a second-round win at Essex Sports Center for the Hawks (20-1-2).

Division 4 State

Amesbury/Whittier 4, Winthrop 3 — Hunter Belisle scored on a wraparound for the overtime winner, lifting the No. 19 Red Hawks (11-10-0) to a second-round upset over the No. 3 Vikings (17-4-1) at Larsen Rink. Joey Duggan scored with 2:55 to play to tie the game.

“We want to stay the underdog,” said Amesbury coach Steve Costa. “I have confidence in this team. I told the kids right when we picked the team that our goal is to go the Garden. We can play with anyone, that’s what today showed us.”

Dennis-Yarmouth 4, Ashland 1 — After eking out an overtime first-round win over Bourne for the program’s first postseason victory in more than 20 years, the seventh-seeded Dennis-Yarmouth/Cape Cod Tech/Cape Cod Academy co-op (15-8-1) made more history at Tony Kent Ice Arena.

Seniors Cam Cavatorta, Daniel Julian, Aidan Powers and Cam Dupee each tallied a goal apiece to help DY/CCT/CCA pull away from No. 10 Ashland in a second-round matchup.

“It’s the first time they’ve won a game since 2001 and it’s the first time that they’ve made the tournament since 2005,” said sixth-year coach Lew Alberti, who led D-Y before the program merged with Cape Tech and CCA last winter.

“As far as we know, it’s the first time we’ve ever gotten out of the second round,” said Alberti. “It’s just special.”

Cavatorta opened the scoring with a highlight-reel goal from his knees 5:19 into the contest, though Ashland (11-11-1) answered just 22 seconds later when senior Mark Milko bested DY/CCT/CCA senior goaltender Cole Rounseville (20 saves) for the Clockers’ lone goal.

DY/CCT/CCA (15-8-1) closed out the game with three unanswered goals to secure a meeting with the defending Division 4 state champion and second-seeded Sandwich (17-4-1) in the quarterfinals (Date/Time TBA).

It will be the third meeting between the Cape & Islands foes — Sandwich earned 2-1 and 1-0 regular-season victories on Jan. 28 and Jan. 30, respectively.

“I think if we believe that we can win, it’ll be another close game,” Alberti said about Sandwich.

Julian said the key to the Dolphins’ success has been playing together.

“We’re all so close and we’re all so focused—I think that’s what’s helping us,” he said.

Martha’s Vineyard 4, Stoneham 0 — Sophomores Hunter Johnson and Nate Averill each posted a goal and an assist and Zach Mathias registered a 21-save shutout in a second-round win at Martha’s Vineyard Arena for the eighth-ranked Vineyarders (14-8-0).

Sandwich 3, Dover-Sherborn/Weston 0 — Junior forward Chris Cardillo provided all the offense, netting a hat trick for the second-seeded Blue Knights (17-4-1). Senior Mitchell Norkevicius rejected 24 shots for the second-round shutout at Gallo Arena.

Shawsheen 4, Hull/Cohasset 2 — Junior Chase Darcey deposited a pair of goals, and sophomore Dylan Higson and senior Nick Calouro found the back of the net for the No. 5 Rams (18-3-1) to earn the second round win at Hallenborg Pavilion in Billerica.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.