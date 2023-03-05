Former Patriots RB Robert Perryman Jr. dead at 58

Former Patriots running back Robert Perryman Jr. died Feb. 23. He was 58.
According to his death notice, Perryman died in Snellville, Ga., after “a rapid decline with dementia.”
Perryman, who attended Bourne High on Cape Cod, went to Michigan from 1982-86, and led the Wolverines in rushing as a senior. A third-round pick of the Patriots in 1987, he played four seasons in New England, achieving career highs in rushing (562) and receiving (195) yards in 1989 before wrapping up his career in Dallas and Denver.