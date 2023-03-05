Fresh off another Hockey East title, Northeastern receives No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 Yale in NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament

Ohio State, the defending national champions, earned the top seed for the second straight year. If the Buckeyes (31-5-2) win their quarterfinal against Penn State or Quinnipiac, they will face the winner of Northeastern-Yale.

The fifth-seeded Huskies (33-2-1) will open their seventh appearance in the NCAA Tournament with a quarterfinal game against No. 4 Yale at 3 p.m. Saturday at Ingalls Rink in New Haven. The winner qualifies for the Frozen Four March 17-19 in Duluth, Minn.

The day after Northeastern women’s hockey captured its sixth consecutive Hockey East championship, the Huskies learned what their path to a third straight Frozen Four will look like.

Last year Northeastern hosted a regional, but this year they go on the road to face the ECAC regular-season champions. Huskies coach Dave Flint doesn’t mind, as he was pleased to avoid the first-round play-in games for seeds 6-11.

“That’s nice in that we only have to play one game to get to the Frozen Four,” he said.

Despite losing in the ECAC Hockey semifinals Friday to No. 9 Clarkson, 4-3, in double overtime, Yale (28-3-1) will be a formidable foe due to their defense.

Yale goaltender Pia Dukaric is the ECAC Goaltender of the Year and joins three Northeastern players as a Patty Kazmaier Top-10 finalist. A sophomore, Dukaric has a .936 save percentage and a 1.36 goals against average, more than filling the shoes of Gianna Meloni, who got the Bulldogs to last year’s Frozen Four.

“The question mark this year was, ‘Is Pia going to be able to play at the level she showed last year against the big dogs of our conference and, outside of it, and is she going to be consistent?’ ” said Yale assistant coach Grant Kimball in December. “Well, I think she’s answered that question.”

ECAC Defender of the Year Emma Seitz also will present a challenge to Northeastern’s high-scoring top line of Chloé Aurard, Alina Mueller, and Maureen Murphy. Seitz leads a defense that has allowed the Bulldogs to outscore opponents 131-45 and outshoot them 1,150-690. Winchester’s Charlotte Welch is one of Yale’s top scorers with 12 goals and 28 assists.

The Huskies and Bulldogs haven’t faced each other this season, but Northeastern has played two of Yale’s ECAC foes. They defeated both Princeton and Cornell during the Smashville Showcase in November.

Flint acknowledged that if the Huskies want to go far again in the NCAA tournament, they will need Aurard, Mueller, and Murphy, who have combined for 655 career points, to continue their scoring pace.

“For us to be successful down the stretch, [our top line] is going to need to step up and be good in every game from here on out,” said Flint. “We’ll need our other players to get some timely goals, like Peyton Anderson getting two goals in our last game and Taze (Thompson) getting the fourth goal Saturday.”

Northeastern is the only Hockey East team to make the 11-team tournament. Vermont, the second-ranked team in the league during the regular season, just missed the cutoff, earning the 11th ranking in the national percentage index. Because No. 22 Long Island University received an automatic bid after winning the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance championship Saturday, the Catamounts were left out.

While most of the field is made up of familiar teams, such as stalwarts Minnesota and Wisconsin, LIU and Penn State will be making their first tournament appearances. The Nittany Lions (27-8-2) will be a team locals will want to keep an eye on. Coach Jeff Kampersal is a Beverly native and a member of the St. John’s Prep Hall of Fame, and junior Maeve Connolly, from West Roxbury, has played in 31 games this season.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.