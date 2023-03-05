Immanuel Quickley, Knicks make another statement in double-OT win over Celtics

Jayson Tatum had 40 points to lead the Celtics, but made just 6 of 17 3-pointers, with several misses coming in critical moments in overtime. One game after Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said his team must strike more frequently from beyond the arc, Boston made 21 of 59, setting a franchise record for attempts.

By game’s end, both teams appeared gassed, but New York left the court with the jolt of a strong win, its ninth in a row.

In a wild, intense, playoff-like game that featured double-digit second-half comebacks by both teams, the Knicks eventually outlasted the Celtics, 131-129, in double overtime at TD Garden on Sunday when Al Horford’s potential game-winning 3-pointer caromed off the rim at the buzzer.

Immanuel Quickley played 55 minutes for the Knicks and finished with 38 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. New York overcame making just 22 of 32 free throws.

Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon missed the game for the Celtics, while the Knicks were without point guard Jalen Brunson.

The Celtics led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, but then began to unravel. Quickley took over for New York, sparking a 19-2 run that stretched into the fourth, helping the Knicks to a 100-89 lead.

But after Quickley hit a 10-footer with 7:24 left, the Celtics’ defensive intensity went up a noticeable notch. The Knicks went nearly five minutes without a field goal, and the Celtics pushed back to tie the score at 104.

The Knicks appeared to regain control with a quick 7-0 burst, but Horford, whose 3-point shooting has lifted the Celtics in recent weeks, hit one from the left arc with 1:08 left to keep Boston within striking distance.

After a Randle miss, Smart and Tatum both missed 3-pointers, but the Celtics gathered a pair of offensive rebounds — an area they dominated for much of the night — and Smart finally connected with 19.3 seconds left, making it 111-110.

Randle hit two free throws with 16.2 seconds left to stretch the Knicks’ lead back to 3. The Celtics went for a quick 2-pointer and it turned out even better, when Brown was fouled as he scored inside with 12.9 seconds left. He made the free throw, then knocked the ball away from Randle at the other end, forcing overtime.

Both teams appeared fatigued in the extra session. The Knicks led, 117-116, when Tatum missed an open 3-pointer, but Grant Williams drew an foul on the offensive rebound and hit both free throws with 1:20 left.

Tatum missed another 3-pointer, and this time Williams fouled Randle on the rebound. His free throws put the Knicks in front. At the other end, Tatum found Horford in the right corner, and his 3-pointer with 29.8 seconds left made it 121-119.

Quickley tied the score with a runner with 13.1 seconds left. The Celtics elected not to call timeout, and Tatum left a shot from the right baseline short, leading to double overtime.

But Quickley, who sat just three minutes in the game, somehow remained fresh and ready, scoring his team’s first seven points of the second overtime to help New York take a 128-123 lead. After Tatum pulled the Celtics within 131-129 with a layup, the Knicks committed a shot-clock violation with 22 seconds remaining. With the possession unsettled, Boston called timeout with 10 seconds left.

Tatum then caught a pass in the backcourt and found Horford, who had been 6 of 9 from long range, but his potential game-winner from the right corner was off.

