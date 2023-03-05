Jarren Duran excited to play for his dad’s native Mexico in the World Baseball Classic

Because his father, Octavio, was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, Duran met the WBC’s eligibility standards. Playing for Mexico was the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to his father and that side of his family.

But when officials from Mexico’s baseball federation contacted the Red Sox outfielder about playing for El Tri in the World Baseball Classic , Duran quickly agreed.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jarren Duran was born and raised in Southern California. He’s as American as fireworks on the Fourth of July.

“For me it’s a big honor,” Duran said Sunday. “I never thought I’d have the opportunity to play in the WBC.”

Duran leaves Monday for Phoenix to start preparations for the tournament. Mexico has an exhibition game Wednesday against the Guardians and another Thursday against the Rockies.

The first WBC game for Mexico in Pool C will be Saturday against Colombia at Chase Field. Then comes the United States a day later.

“I’m excited,” Duran said. “My dad will be at the whole tournament. He’s bringing everybody.”

From a baseball standpoint, it’s potentially a big step for Duran to further unlock his talent. Playing in front of sellout crowds against a high level of competition could be just what the 26-year-old needs.

Duran was a game-changing player for Triple A Worcester over the first two months of last season, hitting for average and power and using his speed on the bases to create runs.

After two brief call-ups, Duran got a real chance with the Red Sox in mid-June. He had a .927 OPS over 15 games and stole five bases in six attempts as the Sox climbed into second place.

But Duran hit .158 with a .276 on-base percentage in his next 39 games and was demoted in late August as the Sox were finishing a lost season. He struck out 48 times in 127 at-bats during that stretch.

Duran’s defense in center field was an even bigger concern. He took circuitous routes to fly balls and often didn’t throw to the right base. On several well-chronicled occasions, he simply lost track of routine fly balls.

Duran reacted with anger to criticism from fans and media. There were sleepless nights and mounting frustration.

“That all happened,” Duran said. “I have a better mind-set now. It weighed on me last year. I beat myself up 10 times more than anybody else ever could. I had to learn not to put so much weight on my shoulders.”

In a game of constant physical adjustments, the mental adjustment is often the toughest. Baseball’s grind is real.

“Opening up about how he felt with everything that was going on, it helped him,” manager Alex Cora said. “Obviously we have the resources to help people with stuff like that.”

Duran arrived at spring training with a clean slate mentally and a less-complicated swing. His hands are in a more natural position and he replaced a pronounced leg kick with a toe tap to get his timing.

“Just trying to simplify things,” Duran said. “Get the bat to the ball and be a threat. I was a ground ball/line drive hitter before and then I was trying to loft the ball too much.”

Duran is 3 for 7 with 3 extra-base hits and 4 walks in five spring training games. You can see the player he once was.

New outfield coach Kyle Hudson has worked with Duran on his defense and how to work in conjunction with the other outfielders.

He was a second baseman throughout his career until the Sox put him in the outfield in 2018. Duran is still very much on a learning curve.

“I’ve been getting more comfortable,” Duran said. “[Hudson] has me dialed in every day and we’re working our [butts] off. I came in with a more positive mind-set about the outfield.

“At first it was like, ‘Oh, crap, I need to learn a different position.’ Now I’m more, ‘This is cool, I’m learning something new.’ ”

That’s what Cora has been waiting to hear.

“Just keep going,” Cora said. “I know a lot of people are down on him, but this guy, we thought the world of two years ago. At the big league level, it’s not easy.

“He’s controlling the strike zone a lot better. It’s early in spring training but you can see it … We’re pleased with the way he’s going. No drama.”

In a few weeks, the question will be whether to send Duran to Worcester to play everyday or to keep him in the majors to be a backup.

“Like I told him [Saturday], don’t worry about stuff like that. We’re not going to worry about that right now,” Cora said.

For now the focus will be on playing for Mexico and making his father proud.

Duran hasn’t been told how Mexico plans to use him. It doesn’t matter.

“Whatever they need,” he said. “I just want to have fun and see my family, then I’ll be back here. That’s my attitude — enjoy what I’m doing.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.