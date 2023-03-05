Kutter Crawford improves his chances in a bid to open the season in the Red Sox’ starting rotation

“I came into camp knowing I didn’t have a spot solidified based on all the guys that we signed and how we turned over the roster,” Crawford said Sunday. “My main focus is to go out there and throw as many strikes as possible and just get as many hitters out as possible. If I’m able to do that then it will leave the coaches with a tough decision.”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kutter Crawford has a strong shot to make the opening day roster for the Red Sox as a starter. When he arrived to camp that wasn’t quite the case. The Sox would have needed the righthander at some point this season, but now they will likely need him sooner than later with James Paxton hampered by a right hamstring strain.

It might be an easy decision if Crawford continues to put together quality outings like he did against the Marlins. Crawford came on to start the sixth and tossed three perfect innings, striking out three in a 4-1 win.

“It felt good to go three innings and that I didn’t allow any runners,” Crawford said. “I pounded the [strike] zone and tried to get ahead of guys as much as possible. I fell behind against a couple of guys but I was able to get back in the count with my cutter and fastballs. Me being able to do that early in spring and make that adjustment on the fly was a pretty good feeling.”

Sunday’s outing highlighted a continuation of success for Crawford so far this spring. He threw two scoreless innings, allowing two hits, against the Twins last Monday.

“He learned a lot,” said manager Alex Cora. “He’s using his fastball in different areas and his velocity. When the [velocity] is there everything else is good.”

Cora believes Crawford is in a much better spot than last year. It was a forgettable season with Crawford putting together a 5.47 ERA in 21 games (12 starts).

Yet Crawford did experience some success in the big leagues that he can lean on. He had a stretch of six games (five starts) where he pitched to a 2.38 ERA over 34 innings. He held opponents to a .218 batting average and struck out 32 during that stretch.

“Overall last year, I didn’t like my numbers,” said Crawford. “But through that month and a half or so through July and August, I was able to do some good things. That gives me a lot of confidence that I can go out there and I can get big league hitters out consistently.”

Kluber gets his work in

Corey Kluber felt sloppy during his second spring start. The veteran righthander pitched 2⅔ innings, tossing 52 pitches, and an error by minor league shortstop Christian Koss prolonged the third inning.

Kluber held the Marlins scoreless, yielding two hits, walking two, and striking out four. In the first inning, he struck out the side against a Miami team that brought the majority of its starters on the road.

“I wish I had not gotten into so many deep counts,” said Kluber. “But not every day is going to be as clean as you like, so I got an opportunity to work out of some situations with some runners on base, so we accomplished that.”

Being able to get out of those jams, as he said, represented optimism that his progression is trending in the right direction. Throwing 52 pitches also falls in the optimism category.

Advertisement

“That’s part of it, too,” said Kluber. “Making sure to get in the pitches so you can progress and keep adding more. It was nice to get a little more extended than the last time.”

Duran, Verdugo leave for WBC

Outfielders Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo left are off to join Mexico for the World Baseball Classic. Catcher Jorge Alfaro will join Colombia Thursday … Wilyer Abreu, acquired from the Astros in the Christian Vázquez trade last summer, strained his left hamstring following his single to right field Sunday. Cora said the outfielder will be out for a while … Adalberto Mondesi (knee) is progressing well and the infielder will undergo testing Monday … Righthanders Dan Altavilla and Victor Santos, catcher Elih Marrero, and infielder Matthew Lugo were reassigned to minor league camp.

Julian McWilliams