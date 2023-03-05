No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball stays undefeated, pulls away from Tennessee in SEC championship game

Staley and the top-ranked Gamecocks won their seventh Southeastern Conference tournament title in the past nine seasons, pulling away from Tennessee in the final two quarters for a 74-58 victory Sunday.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley hugged her players, took selfies with fans, even posing with cheerleaders and the pep band.

Zia Cooke scored 24 points and tournament MVP Aliyah Boston added 18 points as South Carolina (32-0) continued its perfect season and headed into the NCAAs as the clear-cut favorite for a second straight national title.

The victory was a measure of redemption for the Gamecocks, who were beaten in the finals a year ago by Kentucky — and the program hasn't lost since.

“The mentality we have to win all over the court,” Cooke said. “This means a lot, but we're not done yet.”

When it was over, South Carolina players came out to hug each other as the large group of fans — the arena is about 90 minutes away from the Gamecocks' campus — cheered the latest success.

Boston was named the tournament MVP. She said it's been a total team effort to get this, from the most experienced starter to the freshmen who don't see the court as much. “Everyone is buying into the process," Boston said.

Not that it came easily. Third-seeded Tennessee (23-11), sky high after taking down No. 4 LSU on Saturday night in the semifinals, trailed 39-36 after Rickea Jackson's 3-pointer early in the second quarter.

The Gamecocks, the SEC regular-season champs, answered with a 16-4 burst powered by Boston and Cooke to open this one up and win their 38th straight dating back to last season's NCAA Tournament run.

Tennessee was playing in its first SEC final since 2015 and figured to be physically and emotionally exhausted after rallying from 17 points down to stun the Tigers.

Instead, the Lady Vols went toe-to-toe with the SEC's reigning powerhouse in South Carolina.

Boston made her first five shots of the opening quarter, yet Tennessee answered every one including a basket by a falling Jordan Horston to keep things tight at 21-19 after the first 10 minutes.

When South Carolina scored 12 straight points to lead 33-21, Horston had three more baskets and Sara Puckett a bucket off glass to get to half trailing, 37-31.

But the Gamecocks third-quarter push was too much for Tennessee. Horston led the Lady Vols with 19 points, only five of those coming after halftime.

“We were definitely a little low in the (gas) tank,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said.

Jackson scored 60 points her first two SEC tourney games, but just 16 on 7-of-19 shooting against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks played without starting point guard Kierra Fletcher. The graduate transfer from Georgia Tech had started 29 games this season, but hurt her left ankle after a hard fall in the semifinal win over Ole Miss on Saturday.

Fletcher wore a boot on the affected area. She’ll have nearly two weeks before the Gamecocks open NCAA play at home.



